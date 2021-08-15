The fashion show returns to a new podium





It was a gamble to relaunch WoolOn in a new location and in a new direction, but it paid off, said WoolOn governance committee chair Mary Hinsen. The creative fashion event, which was founded in Alexandra, was held at Canyon at Tarras Vineyards on Friday and Saturday nights in front of a crowded audience. “It was a real leap of faith to put this in place because we didn’t know if we would have the support of the designers or the support of the community, and we did it overwhelmingly, so it was wonderful. “said Ms. Hinsen. The committee for the first time was on a steep learning curve and lessons were learned from a show that had been on hiatus since 2018 due to venue issues in 2019 and then Covid-19 last year , but Ms Hinsen was convinced there was enough support to make it bigger and better next year. “For me, WoolOn was about people and that’s the most important thing,” she said. “WoolOn is about the community, it’s about giving people a hand.” The focus on educating young designers, with the introduction of a school section, gave young people the opportunity to discover new career paths they didn’t know existed, Ms. Hinsen said. Charlotte Hurley of Alexandra won the revamped new section, focused on the new life of clothing and fabrics, and received the first finalist for the Supreme Award. The 35-year-old debutante had attended WoolOn events in the past, but had never entered them and had not been active in the industry since graduating from fashion in 2006. She bought an old hospital blanket from Trade Me and used the blue border as part of the bottom of the gown. “I was really proud to see him modeled and when he won the category I thought, Wow, this is my outfit. “I had absolutely no expectations at all.” She had put a lot of effort into the stitching and tailoring and was “shocked” to be named runner-up because the level of entries was so high. Wilma Falconer, from Invercargill, went to WoolOn without any expectations and came out as the Collections section winner with a series of short crochet kilts, as well as knitted shrugs and caps. The first participant was an avid knitter and was encouraged by her yarn supplier to participate. She didn’t think her clothes were fancy. “These are clothes to wear, that you can wear.” – By Mary-Jo Tohill

