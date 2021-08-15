Man Shot Near Poly HS + Success Silver Alert + New CS Vehicle





Another early morning another shoot in LB. Also, the recent Silver Alert had a good ending. Finally, CSI fans rejoice! the LBPD’s criminal laboratory has a new intervention vehicle. First of all, the weather forecast for the day: Clear all day. High: 81 Low: 68.

Here are the best stories today in Long Beach: A man was shot while walking Boulevard LB near 14th Street, who is the Poly High district. The shooting took place early Sunday morning at 2:30 am The gunman was one of five men who approached the individual. (LB station) The latest Silver Alert has a happy conclusion. Eighty-five Calvin Mark Lee was found safe and sound on Saturday. He had been missing since Thursday. (My LA news) the LBPD’s criminal laboratory has a new crime scene intervention vehicle. It should be noted that the Criminal Lab has gone through the voluntary accreditation process, which puts it in a league of its own in California. (ABC 7) the LB crèche plans to expand its western branch. The establishment, which operates two sites and welcomes around 300 young people between six months and six years old, has seen a need in the Washington neighborhood. The Long Beach Rotary Club is a full partner in the realization of the expansion. (Breaking wave) the LB City Council added thinly veiled opposition to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall to his Tuesday agenda. Deputy Mayor Rex richardson and Council members Marie Zendejas, Cindy allen, and Suely saro lead the movement. If successful, LB will officially oppose Newsom’s recall. (LBReport) Today in Long Beach

35th Annual Rmhcsc Golf Classic – Ronald McDonald House Long Beach (11:00 a.m.)

Information meetings on the reopening of the school – Presentation in English (events) (2 p.m.)

Information meeting on the reopening of the school – Presentation in Spanish (events) (2:00 p.m.) Long Beach Notebook Long Beach Antique Market: “Check out our seller @emericksironworks whose amazing work was recently featured on @propertybrothers #dontm …” (Instagram)

“Check out our seller @emericksironworks whose amazing work was recently featured on @propertybrothers #dontm …” (Instagram) Long Beach Antique Market: “@ nostalgic.threadz @detailsvintage #lbflea @shopbummy” Vintage clothes that will make your other clothes jealous … “(Instagram)

“@ nostalgic.threadz @detailsvintage #lbflea @shopbummy” Vintage clothes that will make your other clothes jealous … “(Instagram) Long Beach Police Department (CA): “Today Chief Luna joined our LBPD boxing team and the West Division officers to attend a backpack giveaway hosted by t …” (Facebook)

“Today Chief Luna joined our LBPD boxing team and the West Division officers to attend a backpack giveaway hosted by t …” (Facebook) Long Beach Police Department (CA): “Our coordinated response team passed through Silverado Park this weekend to catch up with the kids in West Division. Officers g …” (Facebook)

“Our coordinated response team passed through Silverado Park this weekend to catch up with the kids in West Division. Officers g …” (Facebook) Long Beach State Athletics: “This is Erykah Lovett, one of our NEW FACES from @lbsuwvb Welcome to the beach! #GoBeach” (Instagram)

“This is Erykah Lovett, one of our NEW FACES from @lbsuwvb Welcome to the beach! #GoBeach” (Instagram) City of Long Beach: “Our Long Beach Parks, Recreation & Marine will offer several new in-person recreation courses for people of all ages …” (Facebook) On behalf of our sponsors, please support the local news!

