Beauty products Celebrity stylist Dhairius swears by





welcome to i swear by this, a series of interviews where we chat with our favorite fashion and beauty insiders about the beauty products they use until the last drop. This week we asked a celebrity hairstylist Dhairius to share the beauty choices he never tires of. When it comes to celebrity hairstylists, Dhairius is the new kid on the block, but that hasn’t stopped him from working with some of the game’s biggest stars. Before going solo, he made his debut in the game. industry by working with “The Y”, a collective of celebrity hairstylists led by Yusef Williams. Since then, Dhairius has worked with stars like Jazmine Sullivan, Winnie Harlow, Rihanna, Miguel and Normani. Speaking of Normaniall of those jaw-dropping hairstyles in her “Wild Side” video? Edited by Key Hairstylist Yusef williams, Dhairius helped bring these looks to life. Considering his profession, it’s no surprise that Dhairius is obsessed with all things beauty. Coming up, you’ll find the hair, makeup, and skincare products that currently have a place in its beauty rotation. Sandalwood 33 Eau de Parfum “The scent adds an extra element that lasts long after I’ve left the room. I think the goal is to always make a lasting first impression, and a pleasant scent always helps. I’m obsessed with this scent from Le Labo. It’s definitely a staple scent; it has a blend of wood, musk, and powder notes, giving it a masculine scent without being too over the top. “ The laboratory Deep cleansing foam “A little goes a long way with this dime-sized cleanser, that’s all you need to clean your entire face. It smells awesome too, and I’ve noticed it. helps remove blemishes. “ Shiseido Lotion P50 “Definitely worth it. One time the TSA threw a full size bottle I had in my bag and I almost cracked it. It broke my heart. But anyway, there is. nothing like this product. I always get compliments after using it Your skin will be absolutely amazing. “ Biological Research Hydrating Placenta Cream “I love the emollient texture of this moisturizer and I feel like nothing else works as well for hydrating my skin. The smell is pretty funny, but I promise you it does the hell of a job. “ Biological Research Vita E therapy “I use this serum at night; I massage with a light moisturizer and then pat this serum on top to lock in the moisture. It’s not greasy at all nor will you see any residue on it. your pillow. “ Rhonda allison Day Defense SPF 30 “I think it’s important to protect your skin, so I use this sunscreen daily. I also have dark spots on my skin, sometimes from shaving, and this sunscreen helps prevent these skin marks. ‘aggravate.” Rhonda allison Bright Fix Eye Brightening Concealer “It’s technically an eye brightener, but it’s kind of like a hybrid between a moisturizer and a concealer. It’s a game changer, it’s super transparent, so it layers pretty well. , it’s wrinkle-resistant, and it really brightens your eye area. “ Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Fuzzy Skin Tint “This tinted moisturizer is great because it applies evenly without being heavy or clogging your skin. It’s the perfect amount of coverage for me, you can still see my freckles through the product.” Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Toothbrush with sectioning pin “This tool is everything and I use it on all of my clients to create detailed baby hair designs. It’s also small enough to fit anywhere. I have one that I take to set and one other that I keep at home. It’s so good, though, that they always disappear on set. Always. ” Y by Yusef

