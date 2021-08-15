Fashion
Romeo and Juliet offers more than an LGBT kiss – review
By casting a new face on cursed lovers, director Hanan Snir offers an LGBT adaptation of Bellini’s opera which is both an identity-political mine and a wise reference to the “fatal kidneys of these two enemies”, religion and humanism . , from which our current cultural moment has emerged.
From a landmine perspective, the opera has chosen women in these lead roles since its premiere in 1830 with mezzo-soprano Giuditta Grisi as Romeo and soprano Maria Caradori-Allan as Giulietta. Female voices were used in an attempt to replace barrows. Males castrated before puberty began to alter the supposed purity of their voice. Barrows like Farinelli and Alessandro Moreschi gave audiences something strange in their time – the sound of a child’s pure soul emitted by a man’s torso.
The Bel Canto, which is the style with which Bellini is most associated, attempted to offer a similar sense of wonder with an outpouring of sound. That’s why Grisi sang in transvestite [wearing man’s clothes]. Bellini wanted his audience to marvel at such a formidable voice that floods them with what appeared to be a male character.
Snir plays with this idea by first introducing Romeo (Bergman, dressed as a man) to his enemies. [the Capulets] boast of being “happy to introduce myself to you”. The irony, of course, is that Romeo doesn’t, as the character still claims to be a man. Romeo will not reveal his true feminine nature until towards the end of the opera. Believing Giulietta is dead, Romeo exposes “his” breast (actually a woman) to Tebaldo (Eitan Drori), begging Tebaldo to shoot.
Giulietta’s father, Capellio (Noah Briger), doesn’t know what Romeo looks like and is therefore unable to avenge his son’s death. In this production, the son is killed by Romeo to protect Giulietta. The plot shows Giulietta’s brother uncovers the love affair between the young lovers while they are both in boarding school and, in anger, determined to kill his sister to restore honor.
When Romeo sings “Listen. If Romeo killed a son ” [Listen: If Romeo killed your son] he offers Capellio a way out of the impending bloodshed between the two factions. He could blame fate and adopt Romeo as his new son. In rage, Capellio refuses. He and his men swear war is coming and blood will be shed.
From the first moment the curtain rises and we see the decor designed by Roni Toren, we know what lies ahead. The large stone-shaped relief in front of us represents two warring factions. The decision to present the Capulets as an almost South American military dictatorship and therefore very conservative is excellent.
Costume designer Polina Adamov gave the Montagues baseball caps and urban clothing to oppose the conservative costumes and dark undertones worn by the Capulets. Not only is this a brilliant visual decision, but kudos to movement maker Miri Lazar for the scene where the Montagues perform a mafia takeover of the planned wedding by taking out the Capulets’ servers.
The Montagues are a visual cue of what is happening around us today. They could wear MAGA hats or yellow vests; one of them even wears a shirt with a peace sign. The night I attended, a political march could be seen and heard through the windows of the opera building, in a strange case of life imitating art.
PEOPLE WHO say they don’t like opera often describe it as a parody. For example, a singer hit in the chest, singing for 20 minutes, looking around, singing a little more, then dying. The problem is, this parody is not without merit. This is exactly what happens when Romeo shoots himself in the chest, believing Giulietta is dead. Those who know a thing or two about opera would be in awe of Bergman’s performance and would be deeply moved. The objective of this opera is not realism but the human voice, the emotions. Words and actions are secondary.
Those used to lighter productions may fidget in their seats, wondering what is expected of them as an audience.
One can only hope that this will be enough to entice new audiences to visit the opera and keep coming back.
I Capuleti ed i Montecchi, by Vincenzo Bellini, at the Israel Opera, will be performed on August 16 (Monday) at 8 p.m. August 18 (Wednesday), 8 p.m. August 20 (Friday) at 1 p.m. and August 27 (Friday) at 1 p.m. Tickets range from NIS 445 to NIS 195. Sung in Italian with Hebrew and English surtitles. The show lasts about two hours and twenty minutes with an intermission.
For more information, see https://www.israel-opera.co.il/eng/ or call (03) 692-7777. The Israeli opera house is located at 19 King Saul Boulevard in Tel Aviv. Members of the public will be requested to present a green badge and wear a face mask to attend the show.
