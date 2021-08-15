How Bleach’s New One-Shot Updates Soul Society Fashion





Bleach one-shot’s new Soul Reaper Yuyu Yayahara is a gyaru, reflecting Tite Kubo’s playful and creative penchant for on-trend fashion.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for the one-shot Bleach chapter by Tite Kubo, Jan Cash and Vanessa Satone, available now in English via Viz Media. New Bleach one-shot presents a whole new generation of Soul Reapers for Ichigo and his friends to meet. Years have passed since Yhwach’s fall, and Soul Society has long evolved. This includes the Soul Reapers’ sense of fashion and style. For the most part, Soul Reapers in Bleach wear black dresses while Soul Society civilians wear traditional Japanese clothing. But times are changing, and new characters like Lieutenant Yuyu Yayahara represent a new wave of Soul Reaper fashion – which may reflect author Tite Kibo’s penchant for trendy and modern styles.

RELATED: Bleach’s One-Shot Opens Hell’s Gates (Literally) Bleach’s first Gyaru Soul Reaper: Yuyu Yayahara A few new characters appear in the one-shot, while two more – Ichika Abarai and Kazui Kurosaki – make their first full appearances after brief cameos at the end of the original. Bleach manga. Halfway to theone-shot, Ichigo meets the very first gyaru Soul Reaper: Lieutenant Yuyu Yayahara of Squad 8, who serves under Captain Lisa Yadomaru. Nothing is known about Yuyu’s zanpakuto as of yet, but she has some serious fighting skills. Yuyu also represents a new wave of fashion and pop culture in Bleach. Ichigo and Rukia have become a bridge between Soul Society and the living world, including through fashion, which is evident in Yuyu’s design. Few Soul Reapers previously knew or cared about human dress trends, to the point of wearing tacky outfits when posing as humans in their gigai bodies. However, Yuyu knows exactly what human fashion looks like. Unlike most Soul Reapers, she modified her uniform to match gyaru style. It features a short skirt while baring her tummy, white leggings, long fancy nails, earrings, dyed hair, and artificially tanned skin – all real-life trademarks. gyaru. To add the icing on the cake, Yuyu has a smartphone with internet access, which allows him to keep up with modern trends and make his own contributions. She has truly become a 21st century Soul Reaper, and only Bleach‘s Tite Kubo could deliver such a charming and colorful character. RELATED: Anniversary Bleach Exhibition Comes to Japan Tite Kubo likes to dress his characters Since the launch of Tite Kubo Bleach in 2001 he imbued his art with a love of modern fashion and pop culture, usually through color art and sometimes in the main story itself. Major characters such as Ichigo, Rukia Kuchiki, Renji Abarai and even Byakuya Kuchiki and Toshiro Hitsugaya become models, looking good in brand new outfits and giving Kubo a chance to show off his talent for drawing colorful and stylish characters. . These outfits tend to be either suits and dresses or trendy styles for urban youth who love hoodies, logo tees, and colorful headphones, among other accessories. Bleach the characters often act as amateur models, such as Rukia’s charming outfits, Ichigo’s cool punk clothes, and even uniformed characters like the Soul Reapers and Quincy make stylish changes to their outfits. Masculine’s Mask is like a Quincy wrestler with a mask, Captain Shunsui Kyoraku has a colorful pink robe, and Byakuya is always seen with an expensive scarf. Yuyu Yayahara continues this trend in a distinct 21st century style for a whole new generation. KEEP READING: The One-Shot Bleach Adds a Cruel Touch to Being a Soul Reaper One Piece: Robin’s New Transformation Makes Her A True Devil’s Child ‘

