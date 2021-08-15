Queen Elizabeth’s fashion transformation is to embrace color





Queen Elizabeth II just celebrated her 95th birthdaye birthday. Born into the royal family, she herself has held the seat at the helm since 1953. It’s almost 70 years in power. And nearly seven decades of public events. She is known to stick to the royal to-aT dress code. This means, in most cases, a pair of tights, pumps with low heels, a midi dress and a matching hat. Although the Queen sometimes wears prints, these are the solid, bold colors she is best known for. Often matching her dress, coat and hat, to put together her looks even for a week, is to create a stunning rainbow. When it comes to jewelry, Queen Elizabeth II keeps it simple. She is known for her brooches (many of which contain a hidden meaning or an important story), and sticks largely to pearls by day and gems by night when it comes to her bracelet, necklace, and buckle combination. ‘ear. And, of course, for special occasions, tiaras are all. Over the years, although she has opted for long sleeves more often than off-the-shoulder dresses, lowered her heel height, and incorporated more of her iconic hats into her everyday look, her style has remained in focus. largely unchanged. In short, the Queen is as much of a style icon today as she ever was. From her teenage years to today, here are Queen Elizabeth II’s best looks, in color. 1 June 1, 2020: Prince Philips 99e Birthday Courtesy of Buckingham Palace In one of their last public appearances before her death in April 2021, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 99 husbandse birthday party at Windsor Castle, wearing a gray and yellow floral dress and her single row of pearls. 2 June 19, 2018: Royal Ascot Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II chose a sunny look for the summer celebrations at Royal Ascot in 2018, donning a blue and yellow floral dress to match her buttoned yellow lapel coat and hat (dressed in matching blue flowers). 3 December 25, 2017: St. Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham, UK Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson Collection / Getty Images For the occasion, the queen chose a green and orange floral dress, from which she drew the luminous lemony hue to which she matched her single-breasted coat and hat. 4 1980: Sandringham, United Kingdom Anwar Hussein / Hulton Archives / Getty Images Even for a day of chilling out with her corgis, the Queen opted to slip into a buttoned up bright green coat that matches her printed dress which is only slightly visible at the cuffs. 5 July 1979: Safari in Zambia Anwar Hussein / Hulton Archives / Getty Images On one of the few moments photographed where the Queen wore pants instead of a skirt or dress, she chose khaki-colored pants and a printed jacket for a 1979 Zambia safari. 6 February 1975: Mexico Serge Lemoine / Hulton Royals Collection / Getty Images In a rare depiction of head-to-toe prints, Queen Elizabeth II chose a bright yellow polka-dot dress, belted at the waist, with a matching turban on a royal visit to Mexico. 7 December 10, 1962: Prime Minister of Laurence of Arabia, London Bettmann / Bettmann / Getty Images This dress was designed by Norman Hartnell and made of Peau De Soie taffeta, trimmed with Duchess satin. It was worn at the 1962 London premiere of Laurence of Arabia. Almost 60 years later, it would be the dress that her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, would borrow for her wedding. 8 June 5, 1961: President and First Lady John F. Kennedy and Jackie visit London Bettmann / Bettmann / Getty Images In 1961, for a visit from the President and First Lady Kennedy, the Queen chose a blue tulle gown and white opera gloves, perfectly pinched at the waist in a true princess-style dress silhouette that was popular for women. evenings to time. 9 June 2, 1953: Coronation Bettmann / Bettmann / Getty Images For her coronation in 1953, the 25-year-old wore a dress that took eight months to research, design and create. It not only featured the floral emblems of the countries of the United Kingdom, but also those of other states of the Commonwealth of Nations. It was designed by Norman Hartnell, made in satin, at the request of Queens. She also wore her coronation gown a few times afterwards. ten July 10, 1947: official engagement photos Hulton Archives / Hulton Royals Collection / Getty Images In the official engagement photos of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Mountbattens, the Queen chose a pale pink gown with subtle bow accents which she paired with slightly open pumps.

