Meet Market, the next chapter in Chinatown Market – WWD

Chinatown Market is embarking on a new brand identity, changing its name to Market, stylized as MA®KET.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, founded by New York-born Mike Cherman, announced in March that it would change its name and issued a statement proclaiming it should have been done sooner because the company “didn’t not envisioned what that name would mean to communities in Chinatowns around the world.

After months of research and legal proceedings, the brand landed on the Market name to continue its journey.

“We see this less as a rebranding and more as an approach to what we’ve always been,” said Cherman, who is also chief creative officer. “We’ve had internal conversations about who we are as a brand. We always come back to the same thing, and that’s the market – and we recognized that this was a name we had to own.

Industry sources have speculated that the brand will be called things like Aftermarket, or Ice Cold in reference to Cherman’s previous fashion company, ICNY, or Random Workshop, which is also a reference to the page. Cherman’s private Instagram. But in the end, he opted for Market.

To promote its new name, Market will create three capsule collections that will be launched online before they hit stores. They will recall the brand’s offering and feature details such as a classic arched typeface in the Market Arc capsule and iconic brand designs like the yellow smiley face.

One collection, the Market Globe Capsule, puts a globe on the brand’s iconic smiley face and includes phrases such as “world peace”. Another, named the Anniversary Graphics Capsule, consists of pieces each member of the Marketplace team has designed themselves and includes custom garage jackets and sweatpants as “a platform for everyone to show off their own. creativity, ”Cherman said.

Market will also be launching a varsity jacket for some of the brand’s friends and has ongoing collaborations over the next six to 12 months, including one with Tommy Hilfiger.

Cherman, who believes fashion no longer lives on the streets but online, created a Discord channel for his community to interact, create graphics and memes about the brand and Cherman himself.

“We’re not here to sell T-shirts. It’s about building a community, ”he said. “It’s also in the way we produce content and make people feel like our friends. Give kids fun stuff and stuff to engage with.

The name Chinatown Market was called into question in March 2021 after gunman Robert Aaron Long murdered eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta. The murders drew media attention to an undercurrent of racism against Asians in the United States, which escalated further in 2020 when COVID-19 was called the “Chinese Virus” and “Kung Flu” , among other names.

Julian Han Bush started a Change.org petition demanding a rebranding and Diet Prada followed suit by posting on his Instagram page how the brand should change its name.

Cherman said the brand was in the process of changing its name before Diet Prada’s post added, “In retrospect, I’m proud that we were able to do this and that everyone can learn from it. It happens from these difficult conversations.

“It was something that had to change,” he continued. “Retailers knew we were making the right choices and we have been in communication with them during the transition.

In March, the brand announced that it would donate any remaining profits from sales of its Chinatown Market product to nonprofits working within the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

Currently, all sales of Chinatown Market products continue to be made by AAPI organizations such as Send Chinatown Love, Immigrant Social Services, and Welcome to Chinatown. The brand has also produced coins to benefit AAPI causes such as Stop Asian Hate (GoFundMe), Third Culture Bakery (safety kits), AAPI Healing & Solidarity Event and Queer Asian Social Club, and will continue with the new name.

“The last few months have been really amazing,” Cherman said. “We have worked with so many great people and organizations and are excited to continue to find new ways to support their work, such as artist collaborations that I know our community will love.”