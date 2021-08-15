Man City fans chant Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford ‘drop the country’





Man City loyalists chose to mock the two Manchester United stars for their Euro 2020 exploits in which they both missed crucial penalties for England in the final Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Man City fans face off against stewards after Tottenham game

Manchester City fans have made their first away trip to a Premier League game in more than a year as they travel to north London to watch their side take on Tottenham Hotspur. However, City loyalists have received backlash online for some of the pre-match chants, targeting two stars of fierce rivals Manchester United. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were both teased by City fans ahead of their clash with Tottenham as City fans claimed the pair ‘left the country’ after their performances for England at Euro 2020 earlier this summer.





The faithful away from Leeds United also sang the same chant ahead of their game against Man Utd at Old Trafford, a game in which Sancho made his debut for the Red Devils. England reached the tournament final under Gareth Southgate, but were heart-wrenched after the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy, in which both Sancho and Rashford missed their shots on goal before the Arsenal’s teenage sensation, Bukayo Saka, doesn’t miss the crucial effort. to give victory to Roberto Mancini’s men. All three stars were victims of vile racial abuse in the wake of England’s loss, which sparked a surge of support from the majority of football fans in the wake of the loss.





The mockery from City fans was light, mocking the mistakes of two rival players, although the United stars weren’t the only ones in the sights when it came to vocals. The far end of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be heard chanting ‘Harry Kane he wants to be blue’, in reference to the Spurs star’s desire to join Man City this summer. Will Kane join Man City this summer? Give your opinion here.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





City have already seen a 100m offer for the English skipper rejected, but are believed to be considering a second approach for Tottenham’s main man worth around 127m. Kane missed the game against City, failing to make it to the squad on match day after he was not deemed ready by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Get your hands on your club’s annual 2021/22 special edition. Learn more here









