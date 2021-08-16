G-men University welcomes back to school







Garrettsville – On Sunday, August 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JAG campus, families are invited to a fun night of carnival games, free food and help getting ready for the next school year. The first of what organizers hope will be an annual event will take place on the school lawn. This event is open to absolutely everyone, explained Chris Schaefer, JAG administrative assistant and one of the event organizers. It was really community action. We received support from the Food Cabinet, which provided Gatorade and cereal, as well as from People Tree, which donated school supplies. She noted that the Hiram Kiwanis donated $ 200 towards the purchase of socks and underwear, while community members donated new and lightly used clothing for the event. The event will provide students with free school supplies and free haircuts. Brian Morgan and Chris McCarty of the Barber of GVille will provide haircuts for the boys, while Rachelle Yarnell of Facet Salon will provide services for the girls. Mr. Rado provided the use of the elementary school field games to create a carnival atmosphere, and the first 200 families will receive bags of loot. In addition, a selection of new or lightly used clothes will be available to prepare children for the New Year. At this event, families will learn about a series of monthly gatherings at the YMCA that will include lunch, daycare and short presentations aimed at helping families and their students throughout the school year. Topics for the 20-minute discussions include navigating the JAG school district, the importance of routines, mental health, single parenthood, and managing homework battles, to name a few. Publicity Research shows that children who are supported by their community do better in school, said Bethany Maresh, JAG teacher. The way our children are successful affects us all. Maresh continued: Our goal was to bring everyone together to help prepare our children for a great back to school. The event will also share information about the wide range of resources and services available to families, there is so much available that people just don’t know, Schaefer added. The event is made possible through the support of the Hiram Community Trust, as well as donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals. Donations of new or slightly used supplies and clothing can be dropped off in drop boxes at the GMS and GHS entrances and at the Sky Lanes bowling alley. And throughout the year, G-men University will be selling cotton candy at football and basketball games to raise funds for future programming. Your purchases will directly support G-Men University programs and supplies, and are made possible by a machine provided by Missy Pfile of Playland Amusement. For more information or to make a financial donation for G-Men University, contact Chris Schaefer at (330) 839-3074 or cschaefer@jagschools.org. Like that: Like Loading… Publicity

