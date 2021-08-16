UISD Board of Directors approves temporary change in dress code





Kindergarten to Grade 12 students can rejoice as the board of trustees has approved a temporary dress code change that will allow students to forgo their uniforms as long as they still adhere to the district’s stance on non-uniform clothing. entertaining.

Initially, the district’s recommendation was that the change only include students between grades 9 and 12, but the board felt it would be unfair for only a few grade levels to show up without uniforms. This change is because high school students struggle to find uniforms in their size as vendors struggle to keep up with demand.

“I welcome the district’s intention here, but I think we shouldn’t differentiate it and should open everything up to all grade levels,” said board chairman Ramiro Veliz III. The board’s decision to make a global change for each year may come as a surprise to the community, but they thought it was the right decision as middle school kids may face similar issues as high school kids.

However, the district also acknowledged that there were families who had already purchased uniforms for this school year. They hope that all students feel safe and welcome, whether or not they are wearing uniforms. Gloria Rendon, UISD’s deputy superintendent for administration and operations, said there would always be settings for students such as no spaghetti straps, ripped jeans, short skirts, etc. Ultimately, the change is to ensure that, consistent or not, the priority of this school year is learning and maximizing the amount of education a student receives while in school. Another result of the temporary change is the position of the board members regarding the dress code. Board member Aliza Flores Oliveros believes that a student in school is far more important than what they wear, but she recognizes that there must be guidelines and rules. This led her to vote for change and to be the first to speak out for extending change to all levels. Board member Veliz and Ricardo Molina Sr. said they are in favor of the uniforms as they are doing their part to equalize all the students. However, with only one part of the student body seeing a change, that equality would be skewed. Either way, the future will allow the district to be more flexible, as parents now have to deal with the uniforms they bought and the choice of whether to send their child to wear a uniform or not. Sadly, the decision came less than a week before classes started and could leave some families with a closet full of uniforms that may or may not be worn this year. [email protected]

