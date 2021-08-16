



Netflix’s Queer Eye star Tan France shares a humorous look at his first moments as a fashionable new dad with his Instagram followers.

In a recent Instagram post, strange eye Fashion expert Tan France shared humorous and sentimental photos from his first months as a father. Alongside her husband, Rob France, the two seem to relish every moment of their life together, embracing both their family and their careers. Gain notoriety and recognition as part of the Fab Five on Netflix strange eye, Tan played a pivotal role in the series, helping to promote personal care through clothing and professionalism. Throughout the series’ five seasons, Tan has been an empathetic and powerful voice for the LGBTQ + community in the realm of reality TV.

Although he is best known for his role in Queer Eye, Tan has diversified his appearances over the years. Appearing on NetflixNext in fashion, taking strange eye in Japan and even writing his own memoir, Tan used his platform not only to build a great career for himself, but also to be an LGBTQ + role model for many. Whether it’s fashion, touching the print, or diversifying reality TV, Tan has helped make television more inclusive and much healthier, bringing relativity and the core back to the genre. Related: Best LGBTQ TV Show On Netflix Right Now Posting on his Instagram account, sunbathe shared a fun look at the early stages of his time as a father. The post featured a photo of Tan decked out in his typical eccentric fashion, with an eye-catching yellow hat on his head, and his son, Ismail, next to him in a stroller. Tan wrote: “I didn’t want Ismail to get all the doctor’s attention, so I went smurf. “The post not only allows fans to see Tan enjoying fatherhood, but also to see that his humor and funny fashion are still in sight. Tan’s post only serves to further the expansion of the Fab Five family, alongside the recent marriage of Jonathan Van Ness. Tan’s post was well received by subscribers, with Jonathan and Bobby Berk specifically sharing their love for Tan and his son. As Tan shares his tasty fashion, wearing a Gigi Burris-designed Smurf hat, fans are certainly eager to see more episodes of strange eye. Just one of the many messages from the strange eye star, Tan seems to adapt well to be a forward thinking dad. With allusions to a new season of strange eye approaching, Tan’s growing family is sure to keep fans expecting more from the Fab Five. By helping keep the heart and humor at the source of his social media account, Tan adds hope to the negativity online. As the series has often done, Tan himself acts as an inspiration, not only strutting in his funny fashion statements, but also talking about the need for family and love. Next: Queer Eye: Karamo Applauds ‘Cancel Culture’, Launches Holiday Special Source: Tan France / Instagram Darcey & Stacey: Darcey shocks by revealing how she got engaged at 90 days

