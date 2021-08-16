Fashion
Bebe Rexha gets nervous in her black dress and Prada Lug-Sole combat boots
Bebe Rex’s latest look featured the year’s most popular boots with a grunge twist.
the I’m a singer mess posed in a look curated by stylist Wilford Lenov on Instagram, wearing a black dress. The piece was paired with a black nylon belt bag from Prada, which Rexha carried slung across her chest. She kept her accessories minimal, adding only a pair of tinted aviator sunglasses to the ensemble.
More New Shoes
As for the shoes, Rexha wore one of the most popular boots of the year: the Pradas lug sole leather combat boots. The pair featured rounded toes and lace-up uppers, as well as chunky textured rubber soles. They also boasted of a detachable ankle strap with a black nylon pocket that Rexha wore around her thigh like a garter, giving her extra femme fatale energy. His boots sell for $ 1,420 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Combat boots have grown in popularity throughout the year, due to their rock n roll roots in ’90s grunge culture. Pradas’ utility pair grabbed attention with their exaggerated soles, as well as ‘to its ability to be paired with ensembles ranging from classic denim to feminine dresses that celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Stella Maxwell and Gigi and Bella Hadid have all worn in recent weeks. Stars like Mary J. Blige, Charli DAmelio and Irina Shayk have also donned a range of similar bold boots this season from brands like Fendi, Dr. Martens and Both Paris.
ABC
When it comes to shoes, Rexhas’s spin is often bold and glamorous. On the red carpet, the Baby I’m jealous singer prefers crystal-embellished sandals and stylish boots from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent. Outside of working hours, she also favors a glamorous moment with trendy styles like the Bottega Venetas mesh sandals. However, the star also has an affinity for black and print Nike sneakers as well as affordable shoes from brands like Dolls Kill and Schuh.
Add a touch of originality to your next look with combat boots, inspired by Bebe Rexha.
Courtesy of DSW
To buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Boots, $ 150.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Michael Michael Kors Haskell Boots, $ 199.
Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: Frye Veronica Boots, $ 278.
Click on the gallery to see different celebrities wearing combat boots at present.
Launch gallery: Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk and more stars in combat boots
The best of footwear
