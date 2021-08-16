Guangdong High-End International Trade Online Exhibition





The exhibition includes eight major exhibition areas, including exclusive cross-border sourcing, leisure sports, underwear and pajamas, housewares and home textiles, baby and children’s clothing, children’s dresses, bride and Hanfu (traditional Chinese-style formal wear), shoes and bags as well as raw materials and accessories. With over 30 online business and economic events scheduled and nearly 400 high-quality brands scheduled to exhibit, the exhibition gives buyers a chance to gain an in-depth understanding of an exhibitor’s design and production capabilities through various communication channels, including round-the-clock virtual access to items on display, full “zero-distance” virtual tours of the exhibitor’s production facilities and the ability to initiate business negotiations via an “in-the-” videoconference setup cloud “.

Among the exhibitors of the event, 90% are from Guangdong province, the third largest garment export base in the world. Buyers can find suppliers who specialize in cross-border shipping and view their goods in the “Cross-Border Exclusive Sourcing” exhibition space. Hanfu and Wedding Dresses Exhibition Area will showcase various styles of classical and modern Chinese traditional Hanfu while exhibitors from Chaozhou, Guangdong province, a city known as the world’s wedding and evening dressmaker, will showcase a wide range of boutique wedding dresses as well as other new and stylish bridal wear. On the first day of the exhibition, many brands including DETERMINANT, which specializes in the production of men’s long-staple cotton shirts, and Dongguan Topgood Handbag Leather, manufacturer of a recently launched patented exclusive coffee-scented bag, attracted online audiences from many countries and regions by organizing live factory tours. The exhibition will bring together a strong line of leading clothing and textile brands and manufacturers who can meet the diverse needs of today’s shoppers. The organizing committee has also implemented an online one-on-one buying and marketing meeting program to match buyers and suppliers. Buyers can meet all of their shopping needs with the one-stop shopping feature provided by the cloud-based exhibit. Register now here for the online shopping and marketing matching meeting. To find the right sources for your needs and to expand business channels, visit en.itoegd.com. SOURCE Guangdong Premium Products Online International Trade Expo

