Iris Law looks effortlessly chic in a pink silk dress at the Formula E World Championship awards gala

She never fails to make a stylish display.

And Iris Law, 20, looked effortlessly chic in a pink silk dress at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Awards gala in Germany on Sunday night.

The model’s floral ensemble was embellished with a ruffled hem and she teamed her look with black stilettos with beaded details.

Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter accessorized with gold bracelets and stylish hoops.

The star showcased her new blonde cut and sported a radiant makeup palette.

Brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard were also present at the event and were spotted taking a photo with Formula E driver Jake Dennis.

The pair looked dapper in black three-piece suits with silk bow ties and white shirts.

Curtis looked suave in a floral costume as the brothers posed for photos.

Journalist Nicki Shields, who caught the eye in a striking white jumpsuit, also joined the stylish stars.

The host looked sensational on the whole striking and caused a storm as she joined Iris for a snap at the glitzy gala.

Earlier today, Iris also attended the 2021 Formula E BMW i E-Prix, flaunting her belly in aeccentric blue plaid dress.

While last month Iris looked stunning flaunting her long, slender legs in a bodycon red and white sundress on Instagram.

The model, who debuted with a blue haircut, looked at the confident image as she sat on the step of a rustic building to pose for the camera.

The midi dress showcased Iris’s tan perfectly and lifted a bit in the warm breeze.

She wore a blue bra under her dress, almost matching the shade of her freshly dyed hair.

Iris looked into the distance behind her sunglasses as she chewed an apple.

She accessorized with a simple gold chain necklace and matching bracelets on each wrist.

The London native made her British Vogue debut in early July and explained that it was for her role in the upcoming Pistol series where she plays Soo Catwoman.

