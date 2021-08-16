Fashion duo create lockdown love letter campaign to uplift women

Fashion duo behind Leina & Fleur, Leina Broughton and Fleur Richardson created Random notes of cuteness campaign that encourages women to write a simple and anonymous open message hope, love and encouragement to other women during pandemic lockdowns.

The letters are delivered with the packages leaving the Leina & Fleur warehouse to brighten up a customer’s day.

With the current situation across our country, we want to help share a little love and good feelings with our amazing community, said Fleur Richardson.

It’s so amazing how women want to uplift and support themselves. And it’s all coming from a place of annunciation, so it’s actually really cathartic for the women writing the note too.

Many people say that they earn a lot by writing letters than by receiving them.

Across the country, women are reaching out to others and sending letters of support for the lockdown.

With the lockdown underway, mental health issues are worsening, especially among women who have borne the brunt of the economic damage and stress on mental health.

In most households, they also take on the mental load and the majority of home schooling duties in addition to their regular work and household chores.

New data from the Monash Alfred Psychiatry research center has revealed that women are struggling with high levels depression, anxiety and PTSD due to the impacts of COVID-19.

A report by the Grattan Institute on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on women also found that for women, the unpaid workload increased during the crisis.

We pitched the idea and have already received a large amount of correspondence, said Fleur Richardson.

“The women then pay ahead – handing over the love letter they received to another woman and also scanning a QR code that links them where they can also write theirs.”

Fashion label Richardson and Broughtons, which started out in a garage on the Gold Coast, has amassed a large following in recent years.

The brand’s goal is to create sustainable fashion while being ethically and ecologically sustainable.

So far, thousands of people have joined a number of dedicated Brand, Buy, Trade and Sell Facebook groups to share pages where women post their daily outfits and comment on others’ updates with encouragement. .

Some women in the regional areas have even organized catch-ups for a few hours of driving (where lockout restrictions don’t exist) just to meet friends they’ve met through the Leina & Fleur Facebook groups.

“This is brotherhood at its best,” said Fleur Richardson. To find out how to register, see Leina & Fleur website.