Little Hercules biography: where is the young bodybuilder now? Nigeria News

Do you remember Little Hercules? Millennials and people of the older generations may know him as the children’s bodybuilder in the late 20th century and early 2000s. At the time, he took over the internet due to his muscular physique at a very high level. young age. So where is little Hercules now? Is he still so muscular?

A photo of little Hercules. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Kid Hercules rose to fame after appearing in a documentary called The Worlds Strongest Boy. Besides being a bodybuilder, he was an actor and martial artist.

Profile summary

Real name: Richard Sandrak

Richard Sandrak Nickname: Child Bodybuilder, Little Hercules, Hercules Kid, Kid Bodybuilder

Child Bodybuilder, Little Hercules, Hercules Kid, Kid Bodybuilder Genre: Man

Man Date of Birth: April 15, 1992

April 15, 1992 Age: 29 (from 2021)

29 (from 2021) Zodiac sign: RAM

RAM Place of birth: Lougansk, Ukraine

Lougansk, Ukraine Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Ethnicity: White

White Height in feet: 6 ‘

6 ‘ Height in centimeters: 182

182 Hair color: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother: Elena Sandrak

Elena Sandrak Father: Pavel Sandrak

Pavel Sandrak Siblings: 1

1 Occupation: Former bodybuilder, actor, professional martial artist

Former bodybuilder, actor, professional martial artist Little Hercules Net Worth: $ 400,000

Biography of Little Hercules

On April 15, 1992, he was born in Lugansk, Ukraine to Pavel and Elena Sandrak. Considering that Little Hercules’ dad and mom were both top athletes, it’s no surprise that he got into bodybuilding as well. Pavel was a world martial arts champion and had trained in taekwondo, while Lena was an aerobics competitor. Richard has a younger sister named Anastasia Sandrak.

Little Hercules posing for a photo. Photo: Paul Harris

Source: Getty Images

When he was two years old, his family moved to Pennsylvania, United States, in search of greener pastures. Shortly after their installation, he began his training. His father introduced him to several stretches and training with light weights. His family then moved to California to engage in show business.

How old is little Hercules now?

The Ukrainian star celebrates her birthday every April 15. Richard Sandrak is now 29 years old and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Richard Sandrak began training in martial arts when he was still a child. By the age of six, he was able to lift 82 kilograms using the standard bench press. Setting a world record, he earned the name Little Hercules. By the age of eight, he was able to lift 95 kilograms.

His daily workout included 600 push-ups, 600 sit-ups, and 300 squats. His parents were very strict on his diet and he could never eat junk food. In an interview, Sandrak recalled how his father ate pizza in front of him while he ate lettuce. Her father even made her sleep on the floor to maintain perfect posture.

Little Hercules with his mother Elena Sandrak, his sister Anastasia Sandrak and Joey Travolta. Photo: Paul Harris

Source: Getty Images

He repeated these exercises and if he did anything wrong, he incurred punishment. However, he revealed that training was his choice and his parents never forced him to. After he rose to fame, he began to travel across the United States to promote various food products.

The talented former bodybuilder has also made appearances in various shows and documentaries such as The strongest boy in words, Mr Olympia, Mr USA, and the emerald cup. He was so fit for his age that scientists worried about little Hercules’ health issues since he was only about 1% body fat.

Sandrak has a short stint as a Hollywood actor. In 2009 he starred in Little Hercules in 3D, which undoubtedly brought him the most fame. His other credits include The Legends of Nethias and Priest Assassin.

Why did Little Hercules stop weight training?

What happened to little Hercules? Talk to Interior edition, the talented bodybuilder stopped training because he was bored. Things got worse after her father was arrested for assaulting his mother. Lena was left to raise him on her own and was not so strict.

When asked what his dream job was, Sandrak said he wanted to become a quantum scientist or engineer at NASA.

What does Little Hercules look like today?

Now that he’s grown up, how tall is little Hercules now? The children’s bodybuilder is now 6 feet tall.

Where is Little Hercules today?

Since he quit weight training, Richard has disappeared from the public eye. The last time he was interviewed in 2015, he was a stunt performer at the Universal Studios Hollywood Waterworld Show.

These days, it’s unclear what he did, and the only current photos of him available online are on his mother’s Facebook. In the image above, he is pictured with his mother on Christmas 2019. Richard also has a Facebook page, but he doesn’t update it often.

How much is Little Hercules worth?

Richard acquired most of his wealth while still a bodybuilder through all the advertising and promotion of various products. According to celebrity net worth, his net worth is estimated to be around $ 400,000, but this information is not yet confirmed.

Richard Sandrak, aka Little Hercules, is no longer Small or Herculean. After being a child star, he now leads a normal life away from the cameras.

Source: Legit.ng