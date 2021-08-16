The Disney ily 4EVER fashion doll collection is now available at Target • GEEKSPIN





Toy company Jakks Pacific has launched a brand new collection of fashion dolls inspired by Disney characters and stories. Called Disney ily 4EVER, the toy line includes 18-inch fashion dolls, trendy fashion packs and ambitious accessory packs, which offer kids a fun way to showcase their personal sense of Disney style. Designed for ages 6-10, the Disney ily 4EVER collection responds to the growing trend of wearing Disney-inspired clothing by allowing children to express their favorite Disney moments by dressing their dolls in a character-inspired way. matches their unique personal style. Disney ily 4EVER is inspired by today’s kids and their confidence to express their unique personal style, Lisa Tauber, senior vice president of marketing at Jakks Pacific, said in a statement. This collection invites children to discover how their favorite Disney characters inspire them every day. Officially launching on August 15, the full Disney ily 4EVER assortment is now exclusively available at Target and Target.com stores. Take a look at the fashion dolls, fashion packs and accessory packs that make up the toy collection in the photos below: DISNEY ILY 4EVER FASHION DOLLS Fashion doll inspired by blonde Ariel, $ 34.99 Brunette Cinderella inspired fashion doll, $ 34.99 Fashion doll inspired by brunette Elsa, $ 34.99 Fashion doll inspired by the brown tinkerbell, $ 34.99 Fashion doll inspired by brunette Minnie, $ 34.99 DISNEY ILY 4EVER FASHION PACKS Moana Inspired Fashion Pack, $ 12.99 Minnie Inspired Fashion Pack, $ 12.99 Jasmine Inspired Fashion Pack, $ 12.99 Rapunzel Inspired Fashion Pack, $ 12.99 Elsa Inspired Fashion Pack, $ 12.99 Ariel Inspired Fashion Pack, $ 12.99 DISNEY ILY 4EVER ACCESSORY PACKS Tiana Inspired Accessory Pack, $ 14.99 Ariel Inspired Accessory Pack, $ 14.99 Stitch Inspired Accessory Pack, $ 14.99 Anna Inspired Accessory Pack, $ 14.99 Rapunzel Inspired Deluxe Accessory Pack, $ 19.99 DELUXE DISNEY ILY 4EVER PACKS Minnie Inspired Luxury Fashion and Accessories Pack, $ 24.99 Elsa Inspired Luxury Fashion and Accessories Pack, $ 24.99 As part of the Jakks Pacific and Disney collaboration, original Disney content ily 4EVER can be viewed on the Disney Princesses YouTube Channel, from August 20. Source: Jakks Pacific, Inc.

