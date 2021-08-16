How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: trust me, this hat looks great on everyone

When the sun really rises, the first thing we do is pull out our light dresses, sandals, and sunglasses, but for some unfathomable reason a hat is never at the top of the list.

Women are not comfortable with everyday hats: most of us think they are strictly for weddings and special occasions, and so that’s a problem to be solved, let alone the store. Hats are a gimmick, old fashioned, unnecessary, too much or, at the very least, crushing hair.

But I find it shocking that we live in a world hostile to hats when they have so much to offer, especially in the summer.

Hat fan: Carole Middleton with Michael Middleton at Wimbledon this year

By October, I’m not going anywhere on a beautiful day without a hat. Sun damage is a problem (I’d rather stay cool in the shade of an edge rather than cover myself in a sticky 50 factor lotion), but I also want the opportunity to look good in a hat.

Looking good in a hat automatically looks 20% more stylish, glamorous, and put together, with a slight hint of mystery, if you lower the brim a fraction.

That’s the power of the right hat. Its extra impact where you need it most and anyone of any age or height can prevail. Gucci and Celine have gone crazy for hats this season with everything from wide-brimmed hats to bucket styles and baseball caps.

You could wear any of the above clothes on vacation, but you were looking for the versatile summer model and for that your best bet is a variation on a panama or a straw fedora (also big news with the designers ).

They’re smart when you want them to be and stylish when you don’t.

Let’s not talk about a hat your uncle could have worn to play bowls, but something more chic and more feminine.

There are plenty of them, but to start, take a look at Barts hats; her celery straw fedora (56.95, hatsandcaps.co.uk) has been my everyday hat since last summer.

Barts also makes a light brown fedora that’s a bit wider with a double cord headband (32.95, hatsandcaps.co.uk) and just a hint of Indiana Jones, in a good way.

Jaxon & James make a stylish straw fedora with a stylish removable feather pinned into the grosgrain ribbon band (29.95, hatsandcaps.co.uk).

The Failsworth panama (59.95, hatsandcaps.co.uk) is slightly bigger, and therefore better in my book (an 11cm crown instead of 10cm and a wider brim of 1.5cm). This one won’t roll up for travel purposes, but that’s why it’s a third of the price of the genuine item, and wasn’t going to need to pack a hat in the cargo hold anytime soon.

HATS: THE NEW RULES Avoid a cheap headband. Keep the edge no wider than 7cm. Natural straw will work better than ivory. Go for a deep crown.

If you’re looking for something to fold up and store in a bag, Zara has a flex brim woven hat (19.99, zara.com) that sits somewhere between a straw hat and a bucket hat.

That said, quality is important with this hat. If it looks like you bought it on the rack next to the water guns and pool toys, put it back. Nothing open weave is the secret of a simple grosgrain or thin leather headband, then pay attention to the proportions.

A deep crown (flattering the height) and a brim just wide enough of about 7cm is the perfect spot for any occasion. If the edge is too wide, you will look like you got lost on your way to a garden party.

Color wise, I would go natural as it’s softer and more versatile than regular ivory, but either works well.

The wide-brimmed raffia fedora from Justine Hats, or the classic fedora with pink stripe (154 and 186, wolfandbadger.com), pushes the price scale up and a little more off the message.

If you want to get taller and more chic, still with straw, plus a black stripe or two, the Becksondergaards Kendra (36, irisfashion.co.uk) style will take you to a chic lunch, maybe even a wedding. .

Get a navy blue baseball cap with your initial (14.99, zara.com); a wider brimmed straw hat for the beach (69, toa.st) or a soft gray sun hat (35, cosstores.com) with a metallic brimmed brim so you can shape it as you like, and you are covered for the summer, for already.