Golf ratings: Jamie Welder wins City Amateur in record fashion





Photo by the Calgary Golf Association / Calgary Golf Association Content of the article It's a weekend Jamie Welder won't soon forget. Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article The 46-year-old not only broke the competitive course record at Strathmore Golf Club, he wrote a bit of personal history as well. Welder clinched a stunning victory at the Calgary Golf Associations City Amateur, finishing eight strokes ahead of the competition and tying his career best score in a four-round showdown. I tied my all-time under-18 record, and shot that on the Gateway Tour, Welder beamed, recalling his days in the birdie-for-money business. So that means a lot to me. I'm on top of the world right now. And at the top of the ranking. Still. Country Hills member Welder has won the title five times since returning to the amateur ranks. He had already dominated in 2019, 2016, 2013 and 2011. Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article It's on my calendar as soon as the schedule is released, and I can't wait, said Welder after his 104th City Amateur triumph. This is my favorite tournament to play. I'm just getting up for this one. I love to play it. I like that its four days. I feel like I'm on tour again. Four days, for a lot of guys, is a lot of golf. It's hard to go four days and keep going, but I seem to manage to do it pretty well. He proved it again last week. Welder opened with a 69 under two at Highwood, the best score posted in the first round on Thursday, and followed with a 68. The action shifted to Strathmore after the 36-hole cut, and that's when he left the rest of the field in the dust. He erased the competitive course record on Saturday with an under-63 record, a remarkable tear that included an eagle, seven birdies and 10 pars and closed with another 68 to seal the victory at the under-18s 268. (The former course record owner at Strathmore was Calgary Golf Association president Rick Heenan, who handled the Sunday trophy presentation.) Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Shawn Wilson (Strathmore) was second at under 10, while senior provincial champion Senan Foley (Elbow Springs) and Jesse Galvon (Glencoe) were the only other men to finish in red. HEART STROKE : Kim Carrington (Cottonwood) led the field at the Calgary Ladies Golf Association Senior Closed Amateur Tournament in Sirocco. Carrington signed for a two-day total of 11 of 155, doubling this summer with both provincial and municipal bragging rights. Chris Ng (Priddis Greens) took low net honors Glencoe member Brandon Markiw was last in line at the 2021 Alberta Match Play Championship at River Bend in Red Deer. Markiw won four consecutive encounters, capped off with a 1 victory over Nicolas-Guy Landry (Country Hills) in the final.

