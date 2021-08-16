Who made the big bets? Who didn’t get dressed?

Wide temple receivers Kwesi Evans, Randle Jones and Jadan Blue.

The Temple football team traveled to Philadelphia on Sunday, following their first preseason camp scrimmage held at their temporary home at SUNY-Maritime College on Saturday. The Owls spent 11 nights in the Bronx and will be doing the rest of their preseason training at the Edberg-Olson football complex on campus.

Saturday’s scrum lasted almost 90 minutes and featured live tackling which was generally a no-no for the coach Stem Carey. Last year was the first time in several years that Carey had his guys tackling the ground in the camp.

“It was fun to get out here and scrum today,” Temple offensive coordinator Mike Uremovitch said in an interview tweeted by the sports department. “Obviously we were fortunate to have a group of our young guys rep and play real football and not just exercise all day. We tackled, we played live for about 15-16 periods. So I was happy with the job the guys did. “

The Owls tweeted a few short interview clips with Defensive Coordinator Uremovich Jeff Knowles, and security Dae Sean Winston and Jalen products, as well as a limited video package after the scrum.

The video clips highlighted several great games and also offered line-up hints to show which guys played together and which players didn’t dress up for the fray.

Among the players visible on the sidelines not dressed to participate were senior security Amir Tyler, offensive linemen CJ Perez, Quarshie of wisdom, and Luke Foster, as well as the tight end Darius pittman and running back Onasis Neely.

First-year student Bryce thoman replaced Perez in the center, while the rest of the starting offensive line was intact – Isaac moore left tackle, Joseph hooper to the left guard, Adam klein to the right guard, and Michael niese on the right tackle. Notably, several offensive games featured these five linemen as well as first-year winger Connor Noble blocking the first-team quarterback. D’Wan Mathis.

Noble actually caught two 20-yard touchdown passes that day – one from Mathis and the other from the real freshman quarterback. Justin lynch. He beat the first team linebacker Georges reid on Mathis’ first TD catch and slipped past the sophomore freshman safety Alex Odom for Lynch’s second.

“We had some explosive games today, which we had for most of camp,” said Uremovich. “It’s good to see that. We still have to eliminate the mistakes that come with playing against younger guys and doing different things on offense. But overall I think the guys played pretty hard, they played physically, they finished. There are a lot of things to clean.

Speaking of mistakes, Lynch also threw a pair of interceptions that day – the first on a pass intended for the wide receiver. Jordan smith which was intercepted by Odom, and the second coming after he escaped from the pocket and threw running towards the wide receiver De’Von Fox, only to have the ball intercepted by linebacker Bubo Kwantel Raines.

Temple’s post-scrum report also indicated that the junior cornerback Ty mason had an interception, but this part was not included in the video package.

Another defensive highlight came from the senior cornerback Freddie johnson, who took the bullet out of the tailgate Taiwan Ruley‘s grabbed it and jumped on it for a salvage fumble.

“We talked about taking the ball out, we talked about tackling and we focused on the effort, those three things,” Knowles said afterwards. “And I thought as the fray continued, we started hitting them and we started getting some take out. However, we missed a few opportunities. You should take advantage. When the ball is there, you have to be able to leave with it.

Beyond the big games, the video clips were potentially informative in showing which players were grouped together. For example, Lynch was not relegated to scout teamwork. All of the rooms he was featured in featured a mix of first and second team players, including Moore, Hooper, Thoman, Smith and Fox.

In contrast, the second-year quarterback Real Mitchell was shown playing behind an offensive line with transfer from junior college Richard Rodriguez and four freshmen – Chevez Trask, Miles Zietek, Keshaun Jones, and Jimto Obidegwu.

Mitchell’s highlights included a wide receiver completion Ronnie stevenson, who was defended by a true first-year cornerback Andrew Garwo on the game. Other defenders visible on the game included the save security Chauncey moore, second year CB student Daiyaan hawkins, true first-year defensive backs Jalen mcmurray and Corey Cuascut Palmer, and walk-in linebackers Lamumba howard and Zach Schneider.

Another video clip showed Mitchell performing a long pass to the sophomore redshirt wide receiver Kadas oars and another showed an incomplete pass away from first year to second year Zae Baines which was smashed by Hawkins.

The clips with Lynch at the quarterback featured several projected first or second team defenders on the other side, including Raines, Winston, Ware, Odom, Mason and Northwestern transfer. Cameron Ruiz.

The highlights were shot from the defensive side of the field, so there was no video evidence that the defensive players were not dressed to play except for one shot that showed Tyler without his pads.

Reid and his fellow linebackers Will kwenkeu and Jordan magee were caught in the action of the game, however.

Along the top four, second-year freshman defensive tackles Nick bags and Demerick Morris as well as a real freshman Jalen satchell were captured performing together in several music videos. Morris fended off one of Lynch’s attempted pass. Defensive ends that were clearly visible on camera were Dyshier Clary, Tyreke Young, and Layton Jordan.

“It was good,” Knowles said. “We had to tackle live. I felt it had started a bit slowly. But as soon as the guys attack each other, all of a sudden it gets a little bigger. And I thought the guys were responding well. We have done a good job tackling football and we have had a lot of reps which will pay off here as we continue. “

What can we remember from the 11 pieces that were in the video package? Lots of information but very few conclusions.

Seniors who did not participate were likely selected to avoid injury and because they did not need to work. Young players who are absent could be injured. The QB rotation could have been set up just to give Lynch a look with both. Or maybe the QB depth chart behind Mathis is ripe for some changes.

Carey and Uremovich are expected to speak with reporters on Monday.

“Today we were flying really really fast towards the ball,” Winston said after the scrum. “We had great opportunities. We got our hands on the ball. We returned the ball, hit the ball, intercepted. Overall we were playing fast and physical football.

Ware echoed the positive comments from his security colleague.

“The difference between that and training is that everyone was flying, everyone was playing a lot,” Ware said. “They had the chance to show what they can do. The defense came and introduced themselves. The offensive made big plays. And I think today was a success.