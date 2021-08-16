Michigan State’s James Piot Wins American Amateur Title at Oakmont Country Club

OAKMONT, Pa. The first thing James Piot said to Michigan State head coach Casey Lubahn when he arrived on campus was that he wanted to be an All-American. Lubahn laughed at first and suggested starting with All-Big Ten.

I said, no, coach, I want to be an All-American, Piot recalls. I’ve always had high goals, and that’s something that drove me to push my limits from day one, and they’re paying off now.

Piot, an Honorable Ping All-American last season for the Spartans, can now add the national champion to his list of accomplishments. The Canton, Mich. Native beat North Carolina junior Austin Greaser in dramatic fashion, coming back from three losses with nine left in Sunday’s 36-hole final to win the 121st American Amateur at Oakmont Country Club, 2 and 1.

It’s the greatest feeling in the world. I mean, as an amateur it’s the best thing you can do, ”Piot said of the win. “It’s phenomenal. It shows that the hard work I have done is paying off.

There is a difference between close games and good games, and the morning round was a close game. Neither player had their best assets early on, as Greaser and Piot traded brief leads on their first trip around the famous track outside of Pittsburgh. At the afternoon break, Piot held a lead of 1 after winning a birdie conceded on 18e card hole a 2-over 72 (with match play concessions). Greaser was three times worse at 5 out of 75.

“It was one shot at a time. It’s my mentality this week, ”said Piot. “I knew it was going to be a long day, and I thought, you know, it would be nice to get up in the morning, but keep it on a bit even if it was a bad trick.

“I felt like I did pretty well for the way I hit him in the morning, and to have a 1 lead in the afternoon, I was pretty proud of it.”

Photos: 121st American Amateur at the Oakmont Country Club 2021









View

68 photos



In the afternoon, Greaser came out shooting with wins on three of the first four holes to turn the game around and take a 2-point lead. Piot stopped the bleeding and the two tied the next four holes before Greaser extended his lead with a par over No.9. At three with nine holes to go in the marathon final, it looked like the game was over. was for Greasers to lose. After all, he hadn’t lost a hole in the afternoon round.

Then Piot got to work with wins on five of the next six holes to take a lead of 2 thanks to two birdies and a handful of Greaser’s mistakes. The pair traded pairs on the stretch before the game ended on the 17th green after a clutch putt from Piot.

“I just felt that from there, all the momentum was on my side. I had a lot of people here who just happened to be the State of Michigan or fans of me in one way or another, but it definitely is – the crowd was kicking in, and it was. feels right from there, ”Piot said of how he reversed the game.

“I just didn’t run in the home stretch. I think it’s pretty obvious, ”Greaser said after the game. “He won four holes in a row there and the tides have changed, and that’s how it goes.”