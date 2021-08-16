Connect with us

We always see sex from a man’s point of view: Cammie Toloui, the peep show performer who looked back | Culture

As a rebellious preteen I sat down and made a list of my life goals, wrote Cammie Toloui in his photo book $ 5 for 3 minutes. It was quite simple: 1. Sex. 2. Drugs. 3. Rock’n’roll.

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area during the Summer of Love, Toloui was in the right place to achieve these goals, and by 1990 she was a member of a feminist punk group, Yeastie Girlz, and working at the Lusty Lady strip club. The striptease was part rebellion and part necessity because Toloui was studying photojournalism at San Francisco State University and the Lusty Lady was paying well, but when he was given the assignment to film his own life, it also became a project. Deciding not to photograph herself or her colleagues, as female nudes have been seen so often before, she pointed her camera at the clients.

I was really excited about the tradition of photojournalists, who step into any situation and courageously take the photo that needs to be taken, rather than the photo that is easier, she says. And being the kind of punk woman I was, it felt like I had to. I felt like this had to be seen, because while we all know the sex industry and porn, we only know it from a man’s perspective on women. In fact, originally I asked a friend to come [as a customer] so I could take a picture of what it looked like, but he didn’t show it. So I had to be brave and ask a real customer [if I could photograph him].

To her surprise, the client Toloui prefers to use rather than client said yes, and even came back for more the following week, so what started out as an assignment turned into something she worked on for two. years and a half. Tolouis’ time at the Lusty Lady was divided between the stage, a mirrored peep show in which she danced with other women, and the Private Pleasures cabin, in which she was alone and performed for a spectator or a group; in both cases, viewers were behind glass, but in the cabin she and they were connected via a microphone. Toloui began to regularly bring her camera to the booth and ask customers if she could film them in exchange for a free show. pose. Either way, they were willing participants, Toloui said, adding: It was consensual, it wasn’t me who hid photos.

She managed to take around 100 usable images, most of which are published in 5 dollars for 3 minutes. Some photographs capture small groups or heterosexual couples, but most show single men, framed by the same glass, but of different ages, ethnicities and body types. Some are dressed in suits and casual clothes, others are half-naked or completely undressed; Toloui wanted to capture them excited, so many have erections visible or even displayed. Others show more esoteric predilections, in part because of Tolouis’ openness to sex work. She was happy to pick up bettors who made other Lusty Ladies uncomfortable, she said, anthropologically interested in the panoply of male desires unfolding.

When I had these guys who had more unusual flaws, I encouraged them to be themselves, and they could feel that I wasn’t judging them, that I welcomed their peculiarities, she said. Then they would come back, so I started to have regulars. I became known as the one who didn’t care.

I felt like I was helping men who needed to not feel like something was wrong with them, she adds. They needed to feel good, there is someone who is open to my problem. Here’s someone who lets me be who I am, because for some reason they’ve been made to feel guilty or ashamed about anything. There was a cop who liked lingerie, for example; he wore it under his uniform, and when he had a new outfit he would come and show it to me.

Another regular brought her clothes from the 1970s, with holes to expose her breasts and groin; Toloui says the outfit turned her into a hilarious soccer mom, but she loved that he could trust me enough to show me what he really wanted. But she adds that she couldn’t laugh in front of him, even though she wanted to, and that this story is revealing because it shows how much she has had to comply with her clients’ wishes. At the Lusty Lady, she worked under an assumed name, tucked her bleached blonde dreadlocks under a wig, and wore outfits far removed from her usual outfit; she says she is a sex-positive feminist, who believes that women should have the right to do whatever they want with their bodies, including sex work, but adds that this work has been framed by patriarchy.

What matters is money, she said. At the end of the day, you just really need to pay your rent. And the men have the money, so you do whatever it takes to get them to part with it. When you get into sex work, you have to suppress your real self, in order to make money with someone who has certain expectations of who you should be. What you would normally expect is for you to pull yourself out, or cover up your real self, to make yourself attractive for a man to masturbate on you.

Toloui left the club in the early 1990s, annoyed by the undressing and deciding the hangar had taken enough photos. Since then, the last old-fashioned peep show has closed in the United States, but strip clubs have become mainstream in the United States and beyond, and the strip show aesthetic has emerged in pop culture. Toloui welcomes the greater openness to female sexuality, but wonders how far it goes. If it stays within the typical patriarchal expectations of beauty and sexual imagery, if it still exists in the context of sex work, it’s still about pleasing men, she says.

And she is irritated that it has taken so long for her photographs to be published in their entirety, because while her images have been exhibited in institutions such as the Tate Modern and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, this that was shown were pictures of herself or of clothed clients, or the few heterosexual couples on the show (including a couple who were performers, were visiting friends working at the Lusty Lady, who squirted breastmilk at the screen for laughs). Images of erect men have remained largely invisible. Curators and editors chose images with a woman in the photo because it’s safe, Toloui says. Were used to seeing women in a sexualized context. But it got so frustrating for me that they don’t show the real work, which is the men jerking off. This is the majority of the work.

It took almost 30 years and a promising photo book specialist, the Athens-based Void, to finally get it all out; for Toloui, this reflects a greater contemporary openness to sex work and female sexuality, but also the fact that there are now more female artists, editors and curators, so it’s not just men who can decide of what can be seen. Even so, she says there is more that can be done to show the female gaze and male sexuality, and adds that it will help men as well. If the patriarchy defines certain roles for women, it does the same for men, she says; for some of his clients, the Lusty Lady was the only place they could let that mask slip off. It was the only place, perhaps, where they could show their true desires, the lingerie under the uniform.

These men don’t pretend, she said. It’s who they are and how they feel right now, and it has made them vulnerable like that. But are men allowed to be anything other than the ideal male? This revolution has not yet taken place.

