We always see sex from a man’s point of view: Cammie Toloui, the peep show performer who looked back | Culture

To her surprise, the client Toloui prefers to use rather than client said yes, and even came back for more the following week, so what started out as an assignment turned into something she worked on for two. years and a half. Tolouis’ time at the Lusty Lady was divided between the stage, a mirrored peep show in which she danced with other women, and the Private Pleasures cabin, in which she was alone and performed for a spectator or a group; in both cases, viewers were behind glass, but in the cabin she and they were connected via a microphone. Toloui began to regularly bring her camera to the booth and ask customers if she could film them in exchange for a free show. pose. Either way, they were willing participants, Toloui said, adding: It was consensual, it wasn’t me who hid photos.

She managed to take around 100 usable images, most of which are published in 5 dollars for 3 minutes. Some photographs capture small groups or heterosexual couples, but most show single men, framed by the same glass, but of different ages, ethnicities and body types. Some are dressed in suits and casual clothes, others are half-naked or completely undressed; Toloui wanted to capture them excited, so many have erections visible or even displayed. Others show more esoteric predilections, in part because of Tolouis’ openness to sex work. She was happy to pick up bettors who made other Lusty Ladies uncomfortable, she said, anthropologically interested in the panoply of male desires unfolding.

When I had these guys who had more unusual flaws, I encouraged them to be themselves, and they could feel that I wasn’t judging them, that I welcomed their peculiarities, she said. Then they would come back, so I started to have regulars. I became known as the one who didn’t care.

I felt like I was helping men who needed to not feel like something was wrong with them, she adds. They needed to feel good, there is someone who is open to my problem. Here’s someone who lets me be who I am, because for some reason they’ve been made to feel guilty or ashamed about anything. There was a cop who liked lingerie, for example; he wore it under his uniform, and when he had a new outfit he would come and show it to me.

Another regular brought her clothes from the 1970s, with holes to expose her breasts and groin; Toloui says the outfit turned her into a hilarious soccer mom, but she loved that he could trust me enough to show me what he really wanted. But she adds that she couldn’t laugh in front of him, even though she wanted to, and that this story is revealing because it shows how much she has had to comply with her clients’ wishes. At the Lusty Lady, she worked under an assumed name, tucked her bleached blonde dreadlocks under a wig, and wore outfits far removed from her usual outfit; she says she is a sex-positive feminist, who believes that women should have the right to do whatever they want with their bodies, including sex work, but adds that this work has been framed by patriarchy.

What matters is money, she said. At the end of the day, you just really need to pay your rent. And the men have the money, so you do whatever it takes to get them to part with it. When you get into sex work, you have to suppress your real self, in order to make money with someone who has certain expectations of who you should be. What you would normally expect is for you to pull yourself out, or cover up your real self, to make yourself attractive for a man to masturbate on you.