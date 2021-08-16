Luxury fashion designer Sabyasachi apologizes for sold out H&M line amid internet criticism





Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee apologized after his collection was almost immediately sold out worldwide. Disgruntled netizens have also taken to the brand’s Instagram page to complain about the lack of stock and some have also made fun of him on Twitter for selling overpriced clothes. The Sabyasachi x H&M collection launched last week and has sold worldwide. In response, Mukherjee said on Instagram that the response was incomprehensible. “I wouldn’t even call it overwhelming, just confusing. It’s one of those things that even with the best forecast, the best data team, the best supply chain, and the best logistics, you can’t. just not anticipate, ”he said. He added that it was not just about how quickly it sold in India, but in all global markets. Mukherjee also acknowledged that there were many consumers who were disappointed and “deeply [apologised]”for that. According to him, the team” produced in abundance “and he made it very clear and firm that there would be no VIP previews and no exceptions. Mukherjee said he wished that everyone is accessing the collection “democratically” and seen online as the best channel to achieve this. He also explained that he had designed a huge range for the Sabyasachi x H&M collection to allow everyone to own a piece of something. “It would also mean giving unlimited access to our Bengal Tiger logo, something that we hold very close to us, it’s almost sacred,” he said. While many marketers would consider such a strategy Hara-kiri (a form of Japanese ritual suicide) for a luxury brand, Mukherjee said lasting success never comes from the mind but always from the heart. Some netizens refuted his claim that he had no VIP preview or exception, saying several social media influencers got their hands on it shortly after the collection officially launched. While this may have been a marketing tactic to generate hype for the collection ahead of launch, one netizen pointed out that it was not in line with Mukherjee’s demand. Meanwhile, others wondered why there was so much publicity around limited stocks, calling it “bad marketing.” Some also said that they were not impressed with the collection and that it was nothing new. On the flip side, some have defended the brand, claiming that those who complained about the collection being broken had never purchased anything limited edition. Another also pointed out that while it is disappointing not to have marked an item in the collection, it is also proof that the world “wants more Sabyasachi; the world is asking for more Indian designers in the high street of the world ”. A few days before the official launch, internet users also trolled the brand for selling overpriced sarees worn by their grandmothers. Meanwhile, a netizen also tweeted that the items in the collection were being resold on eBay even before they were shipped. Sabyasachi x HM sold out in seconds. And people are panicking. I get it, but I’m so used to it now lol. Have you ever tried to buy AJs from Nike? The whole house sits down and enters the draw. Tab bhi nai milta. – Akshita Sood (@AkshitaSood) August 14, 2021 Mukherjee previously said that the Sabyasachi x H&M collection gives the brand the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and around the world. The launch was suspended at the time due to the complexity of the COVID-19 situation.

