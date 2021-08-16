Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In A Bodycon Dress From Her S By Serena Clothing Line





Serena Williams ‘Serena’ clothing line Source: Michael Simon / StarTraksPhoto.com Tennis champion Serena willams looked gorgeous in a gorgeous Instagram photo she shared on the platform on Saturday. Modeling the latest look from her eponymous fashion line, S by Serena, the 39-year-old star exuded beauty and grace in a taupe Leena Crossback sweater dress that showcased her curves and toned legs to perfection. She wore her hair in a long, voluminous afro that framed her face and fell to the middle of her back. She paired the look with white closed-toe pumps and gave us a pose that showed off the dress crossed back and bodycon fit. Look at him , she captioned the photo before tagging her eponymous clothing line to let fans know where they can buy. The look was also posted on Serena Fashion’s Instagram account, along with links to Serena’s full look. The wife and mother announced the launch of S by Serena in 2018. The online fashion store was inspired by the personal style of athletes and strong women alike. From the launch of the brand, she wroteThey say life is all about timing. I learned this lesson when I was 18, when I chose to play light tennis because I wanted to go to fashion school. Some people criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves for tennis and fashion and had to find a way to make them coexist. After 15 years of false starts, and fashion people telling me no, it made me work harder. As a result, I discovered what it meant to invest in myself, and allowed this belief in myself to lead me to achieve my dream. Today, I am proud to launch @serena, my own online store. Never stop believing in yourself, you are worth it. S by Serena offers a plethora of stylish, comfortable and dynamic styles, all designed by the tennis champion. And the best part, all the pieces are affordable, with most clothes only costing $ 50. According to the brand’s website, S by Serena is a modern fashion brand that celebrates the smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong and stylish qualities of every customer. The story continues And who better to model the fabulous cuts than Serena herself, as the athletic fashionista is often seen wearing looks from her line on Instagram, like this sophisticated asymmetrical sweater top. And this comfortable crop top and leggings set. I loved all these stylish looks! Do not miss Serena Williams gives us a face in Gucci Beloved campaign debut look Ashanti, Lizzo & Serena Williams flaunt their bikini bodies

