More fast-fashion factory bosses must be prosecuted for abuse, slavery watchdog says
Dame Sara Thornton knows how frightening the fear of slaves towards their attackers can be.
After members of the UK’s largest modern slavery network were jailed in 2019, she met a victim who had been trafficked from Poland to the West Midlands along with over 400 others. Many were homeless and were tricked into coming to the UK, where they were placed in rat-infested housing.
They were forced to work on farms, factories, waste recycling factories and parcel sorting warehouses. gang bank accounts allowing one of the criminals to own a Bentley.
Their fate was only revealed when two victims fled in 2015. They were living in the most appalling conditions, said Dame Sara, UK. Independent anti-slavery commissioner. The victim she met was absolutely terrified of her captors.
New to her role at the time, Dame Sara wanted to better understand how a grown man can be taken from one European country to another and not feel able to escape home, to a country that is only ‘a few hours of cheap flight. . I said: have you thought about going back to Poland? And he said: I asked to come back, I begged them to come back, but this guy said: The only way for you to get back to Poland is to pieces in the trunk of my car.
The slavery network was discovered by West Midlands Police as part of Operation Fort, which allowed eight members of Polish organized crime groups to be imprisoned in 2019 between three and 11 years old each. Two other Polish offenders and a British co-conspirator, David Handy, 54, were sentenced in June of this year and are awaiting judgment.
This represents the most extreme end of work abuse, but Dame Sara is concerned that less serious cases may worsen as workplace exploitation is a continuum.
It will start with workers who will not receive sick pay, paid vacation or the right uniforms to wear, possibly having to pay fees to work until people are threatened, where they have to go to work, she says.I. If you are a victim of worker rights abuse, this is an environment in which the most serious abuses are more likely, especially when you have underpaid migrant workers on temporary contracts.
It is for this reason that she is monitoring the situation in Leicester, where many people working in factories producing clothing for the UK fast fashion industry are still reportedly being paid below minimum wage, more than a year later. the scandal of the sweatshop in the city. beware, as reported in a survey last week.
We revealed that there were no prosecutions for labor abuse in the Leicesters textile industry after the Operation Tacit task force was set up by Home Secretary Priti Patel the year last to crack down on the problem. We also revealed that two factory owners who were filmed in 2017 saying they would pay an undercover reporter less than half the minimum wage were not prosecuted or disqualified as company directors.
Dame Sara says it is essential that laws protecting employees are enforced, including for non-payment of minimum wage and all health and safety matters, because it is really important that for workers in these situations, these laws are respected.
Agencies involved HM Revenue and Customs, the Health and Safety Executive and the Gangmastersand Labor Abuse Authority say lawsuits are not the only way to improve standards and they engage with factory owners. They add that no case of slavery has been identified in Leicester.
But after reading IIn her special report, Dame Sara says: I understand that there are ongoing investigations and I think the cases need to be pursued. This not only brings offenders to justice, but is a small step towards protecting very vulnerable victims.
The business model of cut-price clothing brands is partly to blame, she says. Contracts, sourcing, buying, racing to the bottom all the time in terms of price, however unrealistic they are, create an environment in which people are abused and exploited. Retailers are pushing factories past the situation where, if you look at the cost [of a garment], how the hell could someone have been paid minimum wage to do this?
She believes retailers should voluntarily adopt more reforms, but face penalties if their suppliers abuse workers. There is no responsibility for the brands for what goes on in these factories, they have to be more responsible, most definitely.
The post of commissioner was created by law in 2015 and Dame Sara, 58, took office in 2019. Her job is to encourage good practice in the prevention and investigation of modern slavery and also ‘identify the victims, she explains. I always write to [police] heads or write reports saying you need to do more of these investigations.
The operation exists throughout the UK.Ifollowed an anti-slavery raid on a car wash in Liverpool last month, and Dame Sara says victims are also being abused at nail bars and cleaning companies. It doesn’t just happen to migrants, the biggest group is actually the British victims, she said.
With UK policing duties spread across many different organizations, Dame Sara is happy that the government announced in June that it will be creating a new watchdog, but she says: They have to move because I can’t see this happening. produce for about two or three years, and I don’t think workers can wait that long.
I am convinced that it should be a much more political issue than it is, she adds. If we don’t take action and it’s government, business, all of us as consumers, investors, insurers, law enforcement, then everyone is living a life of appalling exploitation.
To report a suspicion or seek advice, contact Modern Slavery Hotline confidentially on 08000 121 700
