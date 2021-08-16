Carol Vorderman describes epic wardrobe malfunction that saw her entire dress tear





Presenter Carol Vorderman has opened up about her worst wardrobe malfunction ever to come on a day at Ascot. The former Prestatyn Countdown star is known for her glamorous outfits, but that day she put it on display almost everything. The 60-year-old mother-of-two revealed the awkward moment on her Radio Wales show by vowing never to wear the dress again. Read more:Teachers and staff banned from working in schools and colleges in Wales Carol explained that the zipper that ran the length of the dress snapped, leaving her entire body exposed, according to the Shimmering. She added that the disastrous incident happened in 2017 in Ascot – but luckily said she had a long coat to cover – and no one else seemed to notice. Remembering the underpants, she said I couldn’t do the zipper, right, then I was like Oh man so I leaned over to try and pull that zipper up and guess what’s wrong. has passed? The zip broke and this is one of the ones that went from top to bottom! I did not tell this story to anyone, she added. So I put on the coat and never told anyone about it, so for half the day I was like open all areas, open to the wind at my back but with this coat on, oh my god me. I never wear a dress like this again, she swore. The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards presenter, 60, is known for her luscious brunette locks, but now she’s decided to turn things around. On social media on Friday, Carol shared a picture of herself with a more blonde shade in her hair after a new makeover. Carol captioned the photo on Twitter, writing: I have a new hairstyle … #blondeish Share your opinion in the comments section below.

