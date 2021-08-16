DMU Dubai’s Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) to Focus on Creating Style Stories for the UAE – News





De Montfort University launches Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) program at its Dubai campus in October, to create industry-ready graduates



De Montfort University Dubai (DMU Dubai) will enhance the fashion communication scene by creating a ready-made workforce for the art and design industry in the United Arab Emirates, one of the luxury and fashion capitals of the world. DMU Dubai is launching the Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) program in October, providing hands-on training in skills relevant to the industry. While discussing the global and local opportunities for this course, Stuart Lawson, (Acting) Head of Art and Design at DMU Dubai Campus, said: “The program is primarily focused on how the fashion industry identifies target audiences and customers, then engages them. on a global, lifestyle and multimedia scene. “The program develops students’ individuality, creativity and technical acumen, primarily through style, art direction, image creation and graphic media, in order to develop graduate portfolios that communicate both brand and design stories. ” Dubai, a thriving hub for art, architecture, design, travel and luxury, and home to several local, regional and international fashion publications, offers countless opportunities for those who wish to pursue a career in these fields with the most promising job prospects in the design industry. Skills offered in the Fashion Communication & Styling (BA Hons) program include computer aided design (CAD), visual research, storyboarding, styling, fashion photography, illustration, graphic design and fashion cinema , editorial development, style and production of events and project management. It will be an excellent training ground for students who wish to pursue careers as contributing journalists, media commentators, editors, stylists, fashion researchers, show producers, curators and artistic directors. Creating career opportunities has always been a top priority for the award-winning UK university and the careers and employability department of DMU Leicester, known as DMU Works, has been awarded the Best University Careers / Employability Service award. at the UK National Undergraduate Employability (NUE) Awards in February. 2021. Dr Manjeet Ridon, Acting Vice President of DMU Dubai, added: “This is a great program if you want to become a visual storyteller and explain the latest ‘must’ trends in the fashion world. “In this program, you will collaborate with your peer group and network with employers and develop illustration skills to create visual stories using the latest technology.” Dr Vidhya Vinod, CEO of Study World Higher Education Services, the academic services provider of DMU Dubai, pointed out that the campus is specially designed, with several classrooms, a 700-seat auditorium, a library, IT services and engineering, as well as fashion and design. studios, student residences on campus, gymnasium and indoor and outdoor sports facilities. “Study World has over two decades of experience providing a range of educational services in partnership with international universities around the world and this association with De Montfort University in Dubai will prove to be of great benefit to students from United Arab Emirates and the wider region. Our international network will help attract students from over 120 countries and we look forward to providing students with high quality employment-oriented degrees, ”she said. Find out more about the program here.



