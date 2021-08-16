He’s a real Spartan Dawg! Michigan State golfer James Piot won the 2021 United States Amateur Championship at the Oakmont Country Club in Bandon, Oregon. The victory, which was No.121 of its kind, will earn Piot an entry to the Master’s, the US Open and the Open Championship.

Dramatically, Piot had to overcome a 3-stroke lead over Austin Greaser of North Carolina to win the gold medal.