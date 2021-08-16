Demand for sustainable fashion sparks new interest in garment care | BoF Professional, News and Insights

Frej Lewenhaupt has always dreamed of creating his own fashion brand. But the company that the former textile engineer ended up co-founding in 2014 focused on a much more practical item.

Stockholm-based Steamerys flagship product is a handheld steamer, available in a range of Instagrammable pastel shades like blush pink and mint green. The concept was inspired by a now familiar marketing manual from the direct-to-consumer boom, renaming an unglamorous industrial item into a cool and accessible lifestyle accessory.

Instead of promoting to homeware retailers, Lewenhaupt and his team solicited business at clothing trade shows across Europe and targeted high-end department stores and boutiques. cult fashion as resellers. Today, the Steamerys product line, which also includes fabric razors, detergents and clothing brushes, is stocked alongside Gucci dresses and Prada t-shirts at retailers like Harrods and Net-a-Porter. .

The company’s revenue reached 7 million ($ 8.2 million) in 2019 and managed to continue to grow during the pandemic to reach 8 million last year. Lewenhaupt sees growing consumer demand for more sustainable products as a positive wind that is likely to generate new momentum, betting on the interest of buyers looking to extend the life of their garments.

He is not the only one. A growing number of fashion companies and start-ups are turning to the historically unglamorous garment care market in an effort to capitalize on this shift with shelf-worthy green products and care services. digitized clothing.

All of these brands are collectively trying to turn clothing care from something boring into something more appealing, to make it cool and trendy, and to make it a status for taking care of your clothes, Lewenhaupt said. Five or ten years ago it was a totally untapped concept.

The potential market is large. Unilevers’ laundry products division alone achieved $ 8 billion in sales last year. In 2019, the consumer goods giant acquired premium detergent brand The Laundress (a forerunner in space) for an undisclosed amount. And it’s not just laundry products. A growing number of brands are considering expanding into repair, a service historically limited to luxury brands like Chanel and Dior or sustainability-focused players like Patagonia.

In July, multi-brand boutique Browns Fashion announced a partnership with London-based on-demand repair services app The Restory, which already has relationships with Selfridges and parent company Farfetch. Retailers from Asos to End Clothing now offer niche detergent brands like Attirecare and The Laundress alongside new season collections. H&M Groups & Other Stories launched its own line of detergents and other cleaning products last year, while Inditex sells laundry products under the umbrella of its Zara Home label.

There is a whole niche of tracking-centric products that brands can tap into that are probably relatively inexpensive, but they can generate pretty high margins while still benefiting from the press and branding associated with sustainability, said Louise Dglise-Favre. , clothing analyst at Global Data. This is happening now, as consumers are increasingly aware and aware of the impact on the environment.

New product opportunities

Former fashion director Sally Hughes launched the Kair laundry brand last month, offering a line of specialty detergents, fabric softeners and deodorants. The brand claims its formulas can wash typically dry-cleaned fabrics like silks and delicate cottons at home.

Hughes became convinced of the business opportunity by hosting a pop-up while working as sales manager for contemporary British brand Rixo. In the span of six months … I saw more customers come in and ask questions about the care, manufacture and durability of clothing than I have seen in five years, she said .

Hughes hopes to harness this mix of consumer interest in sustainability and fashion, by pitching its products to brands as a way to both add value to buyers and demonstrate its commitment to improving environmental impact.

It’s mutually beneficial, said Hughes, it’s beneficial as a revenue opportunity for the brand, and there is an opportunity for longevity of care and clothing for the customer.

Six-year-old slow fashion brand Asket said its experience in talking to consumers about clothing care has already proven to be invaluable. The brand offers a wealth of tips on its website, guiding customers through everything from stain removal to simple repairs. It started selling detergents, laundry bags and lint brushes from third-party brands like Steamery and Tangent Garment Care as a follow-up to 2018. The products are a fraction of overall sales, but the content has garnered substantial engagement.

It’s not a big part of the sales, [but] it continues to sell steadily, said Asket co-founder Jakob Dworsky. Some products are very popular. And I think it’s appreciated.

New business models

Many brands entering the garment care industry are also considering the opportunities that may open up more widely as the demand for more sustainable products becomes more prevalent.

Hughes hopes to capitalize on the interest of consumers who don’t want brands selling them products that require chemical-intensive dry cleaning. Many labels advertise that their clothes are dry cleaned only because average supermarket detergents are often too harsh, formulated with bleaches and enzymes that would damage more delicate fabrics, Hughes said. It promotes its products as a safe alternative that can be marketed with a suite of engaging content to educate consumers on garment care. Kair is currently stocked in the Irish department store Brown Thomas and has been approached by a number of other fashion brands, Hughes said.

Meanwhile, the rapidly growing repair service The Restory aims to provide a plug-and-play solution for labels who want to launch their own repair offering. This is an area in which a growing list of brands are considering entering, but which presents delicate logistical challenges. Asket recently launched a free repair service at its Stockholm store, but is still trying to determine to what extent it would be possible, as a small brand, to roll out the service in other markets where there is no stores, a move that could require a significant financial investment.

Restory CEO Vanessa Jacobs says her company can offer a solution. In addition to its on-demand repair service application, launched in 2015 and serving 8,800 customers, the company operates a Farfetch-style marketplace that connects fashion brands to its network of repair providers. Currently, the company powers Farfetchs Fix repair services and works more informally with half a dozen brands. It is set to launch its first global brand partnership at the end of the year.

Jacobs said repair services have the potential to become a significant revenue stream for the industry, positioning the industry’s growth potential as similar to rental or resale.

If you take LVMH’s top six brands, you were talking about hundreds of millions of pounds of opportunity, she said.

