Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Leopard Print Dress At Candyman Special Screening

Lupita Nyong’o was seen hosting a special screening of the horror film Candyman on Sunday, due out at a theater in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

The 38-year-old actress appeared to enjoy her time there while speaking to an audience during the event, and was later pictured spending time with loved ones Achieng ‘and Fiona.

The upcoming feature film serves as a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and is currently set to be released later this month.

Leading the event: Lupita Nyong’o was seen hosting a special screening of the upcoming horror film Candyman in Peachtree Corners, Georgia on Sunday

Nyong’o wore an elegant leopard-print dress and a pair of black high-heeled shoes during the screening of the upcoming film.

Her beautiful dark brown locks had been intricately arranged before the horror film was premiered.

The Oscar-winning actress accessorized with a single bracelet, a set of rings and a pair of matching hoops.

At one point, the Black Panther star was seen wearing a stylish pair of glasses as she addressed the audience.

Great! The Oscar-winning actress wore an eye-catching leopard print dress to the event

Family matters: The artist was joined at the event by her relatives Achieng ‘and Fiona, with whom she posed for a photo

Nyong’o’s appearance at the event comes ahead of the premiere of two major film projects she’s been involved in.

The performer is currently slated to feature in the upcoming spy film The 355, where she will play an MI6 agent named Khadijah.

Actresses such as Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger, among others, are also expected to appear in the film directed by Simon Kinberg.

The concept for the film was worked out by its director and the Zero Dark Thirty star while filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Keeping busy: Nyong’o is currently set to star in upcoming spy film, The 355

The cast was reunited in 2019 and filming began in July of the same year.

Production moved to several different locations before further plans were completed the following year.

Although the next film was supposed to make its major debut last January, it has been delayed due to the current state of the global pandemic.

The 355 is currently scheduled to premiere on January 7, 2022.

Delay: Although the 355 was due to have its premiere last January, it was pushed back in response to the current state of the global pandemic

Nyong’o will also appear in Marvel’s upcoming feature film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which follows on from the original 2018 film.

The feature began to be actively developed shortly after the first film was released, and director Ryan Coogler signed on to lead the follow-up in October.

However, the project entered an uncertain state after Chadwick Boseman, who was playing the lead role, suddenly passed away in August 2020.

After a period of restructuring, it was confirmed that the film was still in development and that Nyong’o would reprise his role as Nakiain in the sequel.

Must Do Again: Nyong’o will also reprise her role as Nakia in Marvel’s upcoming feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; she is seen alongside Chadwick Boseman in the original 2018 film

Other returning cast members include Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Martin Freeman, among others.

Tenoch Huerta was in talks to join the cast as one of the film’s antagonists.

Filming began last June, with filming taking place primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to be released to the public on July 8, 2022.