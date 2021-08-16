Fashion
Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Leopard Print Dress At Candyman Special Screening
Lupita Nyong’o was seen hosting a special screening of the horror film Candyman on Sunday, due out at a theater in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.
The 38-year-old actress appeared to enjoy her time there while speaking to an audience during the event, and was later pictured spending time with loved ones Achieng ‘and Fiona.
The upcoming feature film serves as a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and is currently set to be released later this month.
Leading the event: Lupita Nyong’o was seen hosting a special screening of the upcoming horror film Candyman in Peachtree Corners, Georgia on Sunday
Nyong’o wore an elegant leopard-print dress and a pair of black high-heeled shoes during the screening of the upcoming film.
Her beautiful dark brown locks had been intricately arranged before the horror film was premiered.
The Oscar-winning actress accessorized with a single bracelet, a set of rings and a pair of matching hoops.
At one point, the Black Panther star was seen wearing a stylish pair of glasses as she addressed the audience.
Great! The Oscar-winning actress wore an eye-catching leopard print dress to the event
Family matters: The artist was joined at the event by her relatives Achieng ‘and Fiona, with whom she posed for a photo
Nyong’o’s appearance at the event comes ahead of the premiere of two major film projects she’s been involved in.
The performer is currently slated to feature in the upcoming spy film The 355, where she will play an MI6 agent named Khadijah.
Actresses such as Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger, among others, are also expected to appear in the film directed by Simon Kinberg.
The concept for the film was worked out by its director and the Zero Dark Thirty star while filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Keeping busy: Nyong’o is currently set to star in upcoming spy film, The 355
The cast was reunited in 2019 and filming began in July of the same year.
Production moved to several different locations before further plans were completed the following year.
Although the next film was supposed to make its major debut last January, it has been delayed due to the current state of the global pandemic.
The 355 is currently scheduled to premiere on January 7, 2022.
Delay: Although the 355 was due to have its premiere last January, it was pushed back in response to the current state of the global pandemic
Nyong’o will also appear in Marvel’s upcoming feature film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which follows on from the original 2018 film.
The feature began to be actively developed shortly after the first film was released, and director Ryan Coogler signed on to lead the follow-up in October.
However, the project entered an uncertain state after Chadwick Boseman, who was playing the lead role, suddenly passed away in August 2020.
After a period of restructuring, it was confirmed that the film was still in development and that Nyong’o would reprise his role as Nakiain in the sequel.
Must Do Again: Nyong’o will also reprise her role as Nakia in Marvel’s upcoming feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; she is seen alongside Chadwick Boseman in the original 2018 film
Other returning cast members include Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Martin Freeman, among others.
Tenoch Huerta was in talks to join the cast as one of the film’s antagonists.
Filming began last June, with filming taking place primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to be released to the public on July 8, 2022.
Not alone: the actress will appear alongside performers such as Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Letitia Wright in the upcoming feature film; she is seen with the latter in the 2018 film
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9896971/Lupita-Nyongo-stuns-leopard-print-dress-hosting-special-screening-Candyman.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]