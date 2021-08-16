Men’s Products: 9 Awesome Products For Men You Can’t Miss; Grooming, Apparel, Electronics & Health Care Items at MensXP Store | Most Wanted Products





There are so many products available for women almost everywhere on the internet. However, when it comes to exploring great products for men, people may not know where to look. Don’t worry because MensXP Shop brings you amazing products for men’s grooming, clothing, gadgets and health care. These products can improve your appearance, make your daily tasks easier, and keep your health in check. Products on offer range from beard oils to masks and gadgets to men’s t-shirts. So if you are looking for men’s grooming, healthcare, clothing, and electronics products, check out some of the best available on MensXP Shop right now: Products for men Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result Get this superb beard growth oil for men from SPRUCE SHAVE CLUB in the quantity of 30 ml. The beard growth product on offer is 100% natural and contains a unique blend of pure essential oils. This oil is known to hydrate, nourish and strengthen beard hairs and helps make beard faster, stronger and thicker for men. In addition, the beard oil offered consists of sweet almond oil, coconut oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, oil. apricot and many others.

Price: Rs 245.

For men who travel a lot, this pack of 3 printed masks from KULTPRIT is a great choice to go with. Designed with premium cotton fabric, this mask features 4-layer protection and is known for its reusable and washable nature. In addition to that, the offered cotton mask comes with comfortable earrings and is appreciated for its valve-less protection.

Price: Rs 499.

If you need to multitask while working / traveling or enjoy listening to music and working simultaneously, take a look at this high performance earphone from RAEGR. Available in black color and with Bluetooth 5.0 chip, this wireless earphone offers an ultra-stable connection and ensures quick pairing. Along with this, the offered earpiece is known for its total playing time of 50 hours, thanks to its built-in 1500mAh battery charging box. This product comes with Ipx7 waterproof shell and interior nano-coating technology.

Price: Rs 1,999.

Try this effective BB Cream for Men from MensXP Mud which is an ideal solution for patchy skin, blemishes and acne. The natural BB cream offered for men is composed of a blend of extracts of jojoba seed oil, aloe vera and pine needles. On top of that, the BB cream offered for men is known to even out skin tone, hide dark circles, cover acne scars, blemishes, pimples and spots in impressive ways.

Price: Rs 549.

Do not miss this pack of 2 reusable pro masks from ZERO RISQUE, ideal for men who commute for work or leisure. The proposed mask features advanced silver and vesicle technology, which provides its powerful protection (99.97%) against germs and particles. In addition, the proposed mask is appreciated for its 95% particle filtration efficiency. Other features include breathable nature, reuse, water resistance, and splash resistance.

Price: Rs 899.

Buy these multivitamins and multiminerals for men that contain essential vitamins and minerals. Known for improving men’s overall health, including the digestive system, heart, eyes, brain, and general well-being, this multivitamin is great for revitalizing your body. In addition to this, the offered men’s multivitamin is known to provide magnesium, vitamin D, and vitamin B6 which are essential for maintaining muscle health.

Price: Rs 340.

MensXP Mud offers you this concealer stick for men which comes in 24 shades. The concealer stick on offer is excellent for spot treatment, ensuring to hide acne scars, larger pores, fine lines, dark spots and blemishes. Along with this, the offered concealer is available with a mixing sponge and is known for its light as air formula. Simple to apply, this concealer for men encapsulates discoloration and evens skin tone.

Price: Rs 549.

For men who like to enjoy music and movies with an extraordinary audio experience, this wireless stereo speaker from PORTRONICS is an ideal choice. The proposed wireless speaker is in a stylish camouflage color and is available with Bluetooth 4.2. In addition to this, the offered product has built-in efficient 20W speakers and excellent amplifiers. This portable speaker comes with a dancing rainbow light (7 LEDs) and is known for its water resistance.

Price: Rs 3,999.

Get this exquisite men’s t-shirt from URBAN VIEW in a vibrant olive green color. The offered men’s t-shirt is sewn using premium cotton and is available in a long sleeve design. Along with that, the offered t-shirt pairs well with your favorite jeans and easy loafers. This men’s t-shirt is known for its superior workmanship, long shelf life, compact size and great fit.

Price: Rs 449.

