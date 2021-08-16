Photo credit: Casey Williams Photo credit: Ford • • • • •

There’s this big scene in The Devil Wears Prada where Miranda Priestly, in a devilish monologue, explains to Andy Sachs how the colors of haute couture ended up on her “blue” sweater.

“But what you don’t know,” she said, “is that this sweater isn’t just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, and it’s actually cerulean. . “

She goes on to explain how the Cerulean started with a collection of Oscar de la Renta dresses, then it appeared in the collections of eight designers, after which it spread to department stores.

It’s not much different with automotive paint colors… except designers need to know what will be hot in five years instead of next year. For Subaru, the signature color of the automaker’s all-capable 2022 Outback Wilderness Wagon isn’t just blue, it’s Geyser Blue. Finding the perfect color wasn’t easy.

“Fashion houses are a good place to start,” said Nicole Riedel, Carline planning manager for Subaru Outback, Legacy and Ascent. “For the Outback, we’re also looking at outerwear – wherever our target customers are looking. We wait up to six years, compared to two to three years for other industries. “

They have to do this, as the development of a new model can be time consuming, and at the start of this process engineers should be aware of supplier and manufacturing requirements. To better understand, the designers are looking east.

“Fashion week for us is auto shows, in New York in particular,” said Riedel. “We also attend high-end decoration shows. Even seeing what people are wearing on the street is informative. We check as it goes from tailoring to interior design, and then maybe as it gets to premium cars, then mass fashion. REI and Patagonia are important to us. If it started with Chanel and ended with REI, we’re in a good position.

The rare colors persist. Black will forever be associated with the Model T. “All Corvettes Are Red” was a book by James Schefter, but it is also true. Highland Green on a Mustang instantly recalls Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt. Toyota’s Sea Glass Pearl silver green is the color of choice for environmentally friendly vehicles. Automakers will soon be offering an ever-expanding color palette.

“It’s a really exciting time when technology is entering cars at a faster rate, especially electric vehicles,” said Riedel. “The color and the language of design are evolving. Millennials are used to personalization. Apple is causing a stir with new colorful iPhones. It influences the automobile.

Abandoning the first two decades of this century, silver tends to go down while other colors go up.

“We’re in kind of a pastel moment because of Covid,” Riedel said. “People want softer, more calming colors. As the pandemic emerges, we will see bright, upbeat and more saturated colors. “

Ultimately, the colors serve to connect the conductors with the designer’s vision.

“Colors have to tell a story; we are passionate about it, ”said Riedel. “It’s important for customers to know that the vehicles that accompany their hobbies and adventures are the subject of a lot of thought. “

