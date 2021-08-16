Lisa Haydon is the cutest new mom in a lace dress as she introduces baby Lara to the world

Lisa Haydon has been a name that has dominated the list of stylish celebrity moms for quite some time now and she continues to shine in maternity wear. The gorgeous diva who welcomed her third child in June this year looked ethereal in her latest upload. Lisa shared a series of beautiful photos where she is breastfeeding her newborn daughter. Lisa is dressed in a crisp white dress with a deep floral lace neckline. Her hair is styled into a messy bun and her makeup is simple with just a hint of lipstick and eyeliner defining her eyes. Lisa wore simple gold earrings to her ears as she held her baby close to him in the photos.

In a photo shared earlier, the mother-of-three certainly turned heads in a gorgeous black ensemble. Lisa dazzled in a chic long sleeve trench coat style maxi dress. The casual outfit is perfect for new moms who don't like to wear tight, fitted clothes and are looking for something comfortable yet stylish. Lisa's braids were styled in a relaxed messy bun with minimal makeup adding a touch of sparkle to her well-defined face. We can't stop obsessing over Lisa's fabulous look for her white and floral baby shower. The beaming mom-to-be chose a flowing, relaxed white number with oversized puffed sleeves. Lisa's shiny hair was left open and she sported a flower crown with pastel colored flowers on her head, emphasizing the baby shower theme. Lisa wowed us once again with her trendy maternity style. The diva chose a pretty dark green con dress with long sleeves. The dark green outfit looked so fashionable on Lisa with its deep and contemporary sweetheart neckline. Lisa's hairstyle added a touch of elegance to the ensemble, tied up in a simple low bun. Don't miss the pops of warm tones of coffee brown makeup that complemented the glow of her face. In this next look, Lisa looked super cute in a yellow and white striped babydoll dress. Beautiful Lisa shared a selfie on her Instagram timeline with her shiny locks left open as she posed in a stylish maternity outfit. Trust us when we say Lisa Haydon's maternity fashion is all the inspiration you need for comfortable and fabulous pregnancy and post-pregnancy looks. Tell us which of Lisa Haydon's amazing maternity looks inspired you the most