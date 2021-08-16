Meet Lutz Million, a designer showcasing classic street wear in Rwanda | New times





24-year-old Deodactus Amini, also known as Lutz Million on various social media platforms, has always dreamed of introducing classic street wear to Rwanda, a new form of style in the Rwandan fashion industry. Born and raised in Rwanda, Amini started his fashion career as a model in 2015, where he worked for different agencies, before becoming a content designer for different artists in Rwanda. Although he was successful with his creativity, he later discovered that his passion lies in fashion design. “I define fashion as a little different thing from what I do and what someone else is doing,” he said. Amini says the idea of ​​becoming a fashion designer came to him while he was still a model. He always had fashion ideas that you could wear and look great, but he couldn’t afford to. “In Rwanda, we don’t do colors, we always think of a classic suit only in black,” Amini said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4-KMGE14l8 He added that he wanted to introduce different colors to Rwanda and enlighten people on what a real classic look is. In 2018 Amini started designing notions of men’s suits, and in 2019-2020 he started making costume models, and in 2020 he officially started working as a fashion designer with his own. company, Urutozi Gakondo, producing hoodies, T-shirts, shirts and some suits in a variety of colors. Asked about the meaning of the brand’s name, Amini explained that Urutozi, which means ant, is a type of little bug who, no matter how small, never gives up and always works together. His lifestyle influenced him. After establishing Urutozi Gakondo, Amini began to attract clients and grow at a rapid pace, despite his early days. “I now make unisex costumes, which are costumes that both men and women can wear,” Amini said. Asked about the issues he faces in the fashion industry, Amini said many people don’t understand fashion very well. “A lot of people don’t understand the meaning of your style; they don’t understand your ability or your finances, ”Amini said. He went on to say that fashion designers also have duplication issues. A lot of people take advantage of a booming fashion designer and try to steal the brand and use it under their name. “Someone produced more of my products than I did and sold them under my name,” Amini said. He went on to say that it had inspired him to think about what he could produce other than no one else could, and that’s when the idea of ​​classic street clothes got him. came. Amini wants to be a renowned fashion designer in Rwanda before he can move globally, but only after Rwandans have admired his work. Amini, a level 2 student in public administration and local governance at the University of Kigali, is not only a fashion designer but also works in construction as a security supervisor in mass building. Follow umulucille

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newtimes.co.rw/entertainment/meet-lutz-million-designer-introducing-classic-street-fashion-wear-rwanda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos