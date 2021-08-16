Fashion
Launch of the Dayrize sustainable fashion market
New cleantech startup Dayrize has launched a sustainable product marketplace with an assessment tool to help consumers make informed decisions about a product’s environmental impact.
Described as revolutionary, the proprietary sustainability assessment tool quickly and robustly assesses the environmental impact of any product sold on the website in minutes instead of months, while ensuring that every supplier on the site is fully transparent about its sustainability credentials.
Each product is assigned a Dayrize score through an assessment on five key pillars for the entire product cycle, from raw material extraction to disposal. This aims to provide a holistic assessment of product sustainability performance, allowing buyers to easily compare the durability of all products on the market without leaving the platform. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze product supply, manufacturing information and various relevant data sets to robustly assess and standardize the environmental impact of any product at the site.
Dayrize to help consumers buy sustainably with a new marketplace
The Dayrize Score, developed by a team of scientists, is based on the principle that a truly sustainable product (a score of 100) is one that fulfills a meaningful purpose, is circularly designed, is non-hazardous, comes from sources responsible, fully recyclable and regenerative.
The score takes into account circularity, how an individual product minimizes waste by reusing and recycling resources to create a closed-loop system, as well as climate impact, by examining how well the product has been produced. intensive greenhouse gas, and ecosystem impact to see what the impact of the product on biodiversity and water depletion.
In addition, it examines the impact of each product on the health and well-being of those involved in its creation and the importance of the purpose of a product by examining the value it offers and the potential that it offers. it has to be an accelerator for good.
Dayrize was created to meet the needs of a growing conscious consumer base willing to buy sustainable products but struggling to locate trusted markets that sell them, the start-up explained, as well as making sense of the many labels and environmental claims for product and company performance.
Dayrize to help online shoppers make informed decisions about a product’s environmental impact
Shoppers on the Dayrize website will also be able to view their Dayrize savings to understand the difference their individual purchasing choices have on the planet. For each purchase, buyers will see how much CO2, water and land use have been saved by their purchasing decisions.
Vincent Hoogduijn, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Dayrize, said in a statement: Most people intend to shop in a sustainable manner, but unfortunately have been poorly served by the confusing process of evaluating the real impact of their purchase on the planet. Thanks to greenwashing, many brands have further added to the confusion and inadvertently created a sense of cynicism among many buyers.
At Dayrize, we wanted to make the process of assessing the sustainability of a product accurate and easy to understand for the average consumer. We have done the rigorous work of building a revolutionary standard that simplifies and democratizes sustainable purchasing. We hope that by doing this, people can start to see how small changes in their buying habits can make huge differences for our planet.
Dayrize seeks to democratize sustainability
In addition to helping consumers make more informed decisions to buy in a more sustainable way, the cleantech startup is also helping its brand partners by offering ongoing knowledge and insights on methods to improve sustainability. of their products and increase their Dayrize score.
Dayrize will provide brands that cannot afford complex and expensive product lifecycle assessments with information on the environmental impact of their products and actionable feedback on how to improve their sourcing and production.
In addition, Dayrize will also reinvest 5% of its annual profits to help its partner brands rethink their products and value chains to reduce their impact.
The Dayrize Market offers clothing, accessories and footwear for women and men, health and beauty, and household items. Fashion brands featured include Aqua and Rock, Komodo, Loop Cashmere, Up-Fuse, Swole Panda, Meander Apparel, Lauren Razek and Rejean Denim.
