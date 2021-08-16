Nicole Scherzinger looks glamorous in a green mini dress while letting The Masked Singer record in LA

Nicole Scherzinger was seen leaving a recording of The Masked Singer in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 43-year-old artist appeared to be enjoying the spotlight as she wore a glamorous outfit while strolling solo after completing the night shift.

The Pussycat Dolls member has worked on the reality singing competition series since its premiere in 2019 and has previously spoken about how much he enjoys being a panelist.

Scherzinger wore a two-tone green dress that featured a sparkling right side and flat left side when recording.

She teamed her outfit with a pair of slightly lighter heeled shoes as she walked around after the event.

The actress accessorized several pieces of jewelry, including a sparkling ring worn on the left hand.

Her gorgeous brown hair cascaded over her shoulders and buttocks as she made her way around the check-in area.

Scherzinger has been involved with The Masked Singer since its inception in 2019.

The show is based on the Korean show King of Mask Singer, which originally premiered in 2015.

The performer appears regularly alongside fellow panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy in all episodes, with Nick Cannon as the host.

Joel McHale has appeared on every season of the hit Fox show since its inception.

In an interview with Weekly entertainment, Scherzinger expressed that she was heavily invested in the success of The Masked Singer for a very personal reason.

She remarked, “By doing a lot of these talent-seeking shows, I get very emotional because music is the best way to communicate and connect with me.”

The actress also told the outlet about her take on why the program has become so well known to the public and praised the series’ unorthodox take on competitive broadcasts.

“I think that’s what’s so weird and so special about our show, is you look at these crazy costumes and these faces that don’t move. And yet, you are moved by these competitors, you are moved by their performance, ”she said.

The hitmaker also said she sees The Masked Singer as a way for performers to let out their deepest feelings without fear of ridicule.

“I feel like with this mask it gives them the courage to let go more, but they really reveal everything from the inside out,” she noted.

Scherzinger concluded by expressing that she was happy to be one of the main figures of the program and said that she had a close relationship with her collaborators.

“It doesn’t even look like a job. It’s the best job in the world. I can go to work with the panelists, who are my close friends whom I adore and love, ”she said.

Earlier today, the singer was seen arriving at Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood.

The artist was first seen exiting a car she drove to the event before smiling broadly and entering the function area.

Scherzinger wore a pretty red multi-patterned sleeveless dress that covered much of her toned figure when she arrived at the event.

The singer also wore an elegant pair of heeled shoes with shiny white thongs.

She accessorized a lot of jewelry that gave her ensemble of clothes a bit of sparkle as she spent time in the Californian sun.

The artist notably wore an elegant pair of tinted sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

Scherzinger added a bit of darkness to her outfit with a black leather handbag that was slung around her left shoulder.