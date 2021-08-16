Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC Launches Next Generation Men’s Beauty Brand, Mai Johnson & Company | Company





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 16, 2021– Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, (BBB) ​​today announced the launch of its all-new premium beauty product line with co-founders and best friends Rodney Williams and Alvin Hathaway. The complete collection, titled Mai Johnson & Company (MJC) includes a full line of products designed to combat dryness, cleanliness and skin care – expected to launch nationwide on August 20, 2021. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005231/en/ Complete line of Mai Johnson & Company products. (Photo: Business Wire) This company marks the first men’s beauty brand and the third global brand to roll out under the BBB umbrella. Mai Johnson & Company is the next generation of men’s beauty products, shares Toni Ko, the entrepreneur behind Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC. MJC is here to give men confidence with every use. Co-founders Rodney and Alvin met in high school and remained close friends for over two decades. In 2014, Rodney and Alvin began to wonder why there wasn’t a line of men’s beauty products that dealt with basic skin issues like there was for women. Rodney, former brand manager of consumer products turned tech innovator and Alvin, engineer turned technological financial controller, worked endless nights imagining and shaping exactly what this brand would look like. As such, Mai Johnson & Company was created to properly treat men’s skin issues, with an emphasis on hydration and hydration. As a result, Real Man Powder was born, and the freshness for (your) Johnson (bullets) & Company (body) followed shortly thereafter. This year, Mai Johnson & Company has expanded its product line to include additional beauty products such as Daily Foam Cleanser, Refreshing Toner, and Optimal Moisturizer, all helping provide men with a holistic, manageable routine that eliminates the extra work. to look and smell good. To create this line, bespoke beauty brands and co-founders Rodney and Alvin searched for the most effective product and natural, beneficial ingredients to create a performance-driven line. We believe that every man should be clean, dry and well groomed. We believe a man deserves products that meet his real needs with a little class and humor, said Rodney Williams. Men are increasingly interested in taking care of themselves and we felt there was a need in the market for an exceptional product line that resonated with the guy of the man, said Alvin Hathaway . The collection will be launched on the Mai Johnson & Companys e-commerce site www.maijohnson.com from August 20, 2021. Clean Beauty Products are 100% Cruelty Free and formulated without Propyl Parabens, Butyl Parabens, Phthalates, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Donors, Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPE), Oxybenzone, SLES, Retinyl Palmitate, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, BHA , and BHT. The collection’s product line is available at prices ranging from $ 10.00 to $ 45.00. These included Daily Foaming Cleanser ($ 18.00); Refreshing tonic ($ 30.00); Anti-aging skin serum ($ 38.00); Optimal Moisturizer ($ 38.00); Restorative Anti-Aging Night Cream ($ 45.00); Anti-aging eye cream ($ 35.00); Charcoal mask for deep cleansing ($ 20.00); and Body Powder in unscented / clean / sandalwood ($ 18.00). About Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC Launched in 2019, Bespoke Beauty Brands is the new-age beauty incubator, restructuring the beauty industry one brand at a time. In partnership with influencer entrepreneurs, BBB manages everything from concept creation to distribution. Based in Los Angeles, California, Bespoke Beauty Brands was founded by Toni Ko. Toni is a serial entrepreneur with experience in developing and building successful brands. Toni founded her first business, NYX Cosmetics, which was acquired by L’Oral in 2014. Since then, she has looked after several successful businesses. About the co-founders Rodney Williams and Alvin Hathaway met when they started high school about 23 years ago. They went to Calvery Hall College HS in Baltimore MD, where they both ran the Varsity Track and Field. After high school, they both went to the University of West Virginia (WVU) and continued their careers in track and field. While at WVU, they formed their first company, 220 Productions LLC, a marketing and event management company founded in West Virginia and expanded to other locations. After graduating from college with 4 degrees each, Rodney joined P&G as Brand Manager and then co-founded two companies LISNR and Solo Funds. Alvin has worked for two multinational companies in leadership roles in finance and supply chain. Over the years, they began to wonder why the market didn’t have a brand that represents today’s man – it sparked their next and current business, Mai Johnson & Co. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005231/en/ CONTACT: Press: Media inquiries regarding Mai Johnson & Company Michelle steinberg THE DEFIANT [email protected] Media inquiries regarding Toni Ko and Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC Kelsey Hertel The multi-storey group [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY DISCOUNT / VARIETY MEN LGBTQ + MAJOR STORES GENERAL HEALTH CONSUMER OTHER RETAIL HEALTH SPECIALTY FASHION COSMETICS TRADE OTHER CONSUMERS TEEN WOMEN ONLINE TRADE SOURCE: MAI JOHNSON & COMPANY LLC Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/16/2021 6:00 a.m. / DISC: 08/16/2021 6:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005231/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cadillacnews.com/ap/business/bespoke-beauty-brands-llc-launches-next-generation-men-s-beauty-brand-mai-johnson-company/article_4f1651a9-d85d-5d23-8219-3a2a8e65dfb9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos