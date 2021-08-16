A change of clothes – Getting into the circular fashion economy?

Bianca Rangecroft, Founder of Whering

According to world Bank, clothing production accounts for about 10 percent of global carbon emissions, more than the combined production of the aviation and shipping industries. Along with this, fashion makers use large amounts of water in the production process – around 900 billion cubic meters each year, to be precise – and produce 20 percent of the world’s wastewater. At the other end of the chain, landfills around the world are continually filling up with discarded clothes as consumers buy new items and throw out old ones.

All of this presents a conundrum for these same consumers. At a time when everyone was encouraged to buy electric cars, install heat pumps or solar panels in our homes, eat less meat and give up our addiction to single-use plastic in order to avoid a disaster environmental, we are faced with the prospect of forging a new relationship with the clothes we wear.

Which is tricky. Yes, you can buy less often and more carefully, but the pressures to look good – professionally and socially – are immense. We express ourselves through our clothes and the simple reduction in consumption puts a brake on this self-expression. Buying an electric car is quite exciting, installing solar panels is very modern, wearing the same clothes for months or years is not such a tempting prospect, even if you swap out cheap parts and disposable for more expensive and durable parts.

But we live in the era of the circular economy and the fashion problem has opened the door to new entrepreneurs. Britains DePop – recently sold to Etsy for $ 1.6 billion – has proven that second-hand clothing can be successfully sold to Generation Zers through a peer-to-peer platform.

Make the most of what you have

Second-hand clothing isn’t the only game in town, however. In his book, Shop Your Wardrobe, writer and entrepreneur Jill chivers encouraged its readers to make the most of the clothes they already own. It is an idea that was chosen by – among others – the entrepreneur Bianca Rangecroft.

Recalling her previous career in investment banking, Rangecroft describes herself as a typical young analyst. I had the shoes on and loved the fashion.

And that’s when she observed a problem – and a problem common to herself and her colleagues. There was a lot of clothing shopping, but much of it was discarded or not used. People weren’t necessarily making the most of their wardrobes. Some highly paid women complained that they had nothing to wear to client meetings and presentations.

A problem of the 21st century, of course, but also a market opportunity. Rangecroft therefore had the idea of or – a tool for using the wardrobe in the form of an online personal stylist designed to help women compose outfits from the clothes they already own.

After organizing focus groups, Rangecroft began to build the technology in-house. She also looked for VC funders, but this proved difficult. There was a lot of interest from the VCs but they were very focused on their wallets and there was a lot of dry powder. It became clear that more would be needed to convince them.

There was also a kind of division between the sexes. The largely male VCs did not necessarily see a problem important enough to warrant supporting a solution. They were saying things like I’m going to go chat with my wife. Rangecroft therefore took the decision to delay the fundraising, believing that the valuation would not be correct.

Talk about demography

It was in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic. Fast forward to 2021 and Whering is no longer in beta and operates a range of services. As well as allowing customers to digitize their wardrobes and organize individual items into collections, the site also allows people to sell clothes they don’t want.

But who uses the site and why? Well, the evidence to date suggests that the user base is not quite what we expected. We thought the sweet spot would be women between the ages of 30 and 45 with high disposable income, Rangecroft says. In fact, 65% of our audience is Gen Z.

Maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise. The circular economy – when it comes to fashion – has been around longer than you might think, especially in the form of vintage shops and their somewhat less hip charity cousins. These are traditionally destinations for relatively young people – people who may also want to make the most of their existing sartorial assets.

However, Rangecroft believes the range of options allows Whering to attract women from across the demographic spectrum. Some like the convenience of scanning their clothes and matching them to outfits. Others like the recommendation element. Others may take advantage of the sell or repair options.

There is a question here. Is Whering simply a service for those who need style advice based on their own previous purchases or does it have the potential to play a role in creating a less wasteful fashion ecosystem?

Well, probably a bit of both. The company places sustainability and circularity at the center of its offering and anything that helps us all buy less and reuse more clearly has a positive impact on the environment. The app has been downloaded 30,000 times and users download an average of 35 items of clothing. A good start, then, but clearly not something that will save the planet.

There is, however, a more important point. For humans to change their consumption habits, we need businesses and business models that will help us do so. Individually, the impact is limited. Collectively, the overall impact of environmentally friendly businesses could be much greater.

And it’s a sector that attracts entrepreneurs. The boutique category of your wardrobe includes Style book and Save your wardrobe. Vinted and the above Depop address the second-hand market and rental is covered by Rent the track. Meanwhile Of course, you allows users to verify the sustainability of potential purchases.

So, at the very least, there is a business opportunity. The environmental impact depends on the pulling force that the circular economy can gain.