Nicole Scherzinger presents eye-catching display in patterned dress at Day of Indulgence party

She is known for showing off her well-matched sets of clothes on her social media.

And on Sunday, Nicole Scherzinger put on an eye-catching display in a flowy paisley-print dress when arriving at Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood.

The Pussycat Dolls member, 43, was seen smiling broadly as he exited a private vehicle and made his way to the star-studded feature.

Scherzinger wore a brightly colored, sleeved dress that featured pretty paisley and floral designs for the event.

Her beautiful dark brown locks added an element of darkness to her otherwise vibrant ensemble.

The artist also wore a pair of lightweight wedge shoes and a wide-brimmed hat that almost matched the function.

She accessorized many jewelry items, including an elegant pair of tinted sunglasses.

Scherzinger kept a small leather handbag slung over his left shoulder for the duration of his time in public.

The party, which is hosted annually by producer Jennifer Klein, is a regular retreat for the stars and a chance for them to be pampered.

The ultra-wealthy actresses and performers each receive a variety of expensive freebies, and several stars have been spotted pulling out huge Samsonite suitcases, which In the stylereported could contain up to 80 pounds of treats.

The event appears to be quite the afternoon of fun as guests are treated with food and drink as different parts of the property allow for different experiences including a free outdoor loot bazaar in the area. backyard and pop-up boutiques in rooms that include a mix of shopping and donation.

Celebrities can then end the day by relaxing by the pool where spa treatments are offered.

Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, Christina Hendricks and Alexandra Daddario are just a few of the top celebrities seen at the event.

This is the 23rd year of the must-see event, which continued last year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At this event, attendance was limited compared to previous years and guests were required to be masked and socially distanced at all times.

It is not known whether the guest list has been reduced again for 2021, although several guests were still seen wearing masks at different times.

It’s considerably safer this year, even with many unmasked, as many participants are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

JLo, 52, certainly had all eyes on her when she arrived with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme.

The Out Of Sight star rocked a playful summery ensemble with a tiny pale lavender tube top that showcased her washboard abs, which she proudly flaunted.

The performer is currently awaiting the start of production on the upcoming TV special, Annie Live!

The development of the project was initially announced last May when it was announced that Alex Rudzinski and Lear deBessonet would co-direct the musical.

The production is based on the Broadway show of the same name, which in turn is based on Harold Gray’s comic book Little Orphan Annie.

Tony Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo will plan the dance scenes for the event.

Taraji P. Henson is currently set to play villainous Miss Hannigan, and her casting was announced in June.

That same month, Harry Connick, Jr. signed on to play Papa Warbucks in the upcoming special.

Scherzinger’s casting was announced earlier this month and she has made a statement to Deadline to express his enthusiasm for participating in the project.

“Musical theater has always made my heart beat faster, so I’m thrilled to join this incredible cast for such a great classic,” she said.

Titus Burgess was recently added to the cast and he will play Rooster Hannigan.

The actress who will fill the role of the main character of the series has not yet been announced.

Annie live! is currently set to have its official premiere on NBC on December 2nd.