Boys and girls

There are certain positions people take that are so illogical that you stop listening to everything they have to say about anything else. They have already pointed out their lack of intellectual seriousness and have provided proof of the human mind’s ability to delude itself under the grip of an ideological frenzy, usually of the awakened type.

The most obvious of these positions these days concerns “gender / sex” (the left likes to blur the line, invariably unconvincingly); more specifically, the claim that gender is purely a matter of “identification” rather than biology. With a straight face and a serious tone, they assure us that someone with a penis is something other than a man and that we are forced to accept the pretense.

Statements like this produce an “end point” because you realize that there is no point in trying to reason with someone who believes that biology does not matter and that when children are born they are. something other than what they seem to be and always have been; who is a boy or a girl (whatever they do is looking to become later).

You feel that you have been made to waste your time because the person you are talking to might, if it suddenly become fashionable, just as well tell us that the sun revolves around the Earth, the moon is made of green cheese. , and we once waged a war to free ourselves from a Chinese emperor rather than a British king (or that Chinese emperor wears luxurious clothes when he doesn’t).

The idea that we become what we identify with means that tomorrow I can become an aardvark if I wanted to for some reason, and everyone should refer to me as an aardvar afterwards.

As kids, many of us wanted to be Superman, but we thought that maybe it would take more than just filing the claim and expecting others to accept it (the “blowing up buildings part” tall in one leap “was particularly difficult).

Under the grip of LGBT dogma, which no loyal leftist would dare to oppose, we are now led into an increasingly bizarre and contradictory cul-de-sac regarding race and gender, a cul-de-sac. -bag which precisely pushes back relations.

Unlike the representation of the left, gender is an inherently unchanging trait in the sense of being biologically based and identifiable at the time of birth (and even before). There has never been a way to change that and children will continue to be born either male or female, as some people otherwise wish, or have it recorded that way on birth certificates.

At the same time as the left defines gender as fluid and amorphous, it increasingly sees race as determinative and unchanging, as evidenced by the underlying assumptions of critical race theory and the non-falsifiable corollaries that flow from it. like the “white privilege”, https: // www. .arkansasonline.com / news / 2021 / aug / 16 / boys-and-girls / “systemic / structural racism” and “unconscious bias”.

However, evidence for race as a fluid and largely socially constructed concept can be quickly generated by a thought experiment in which everyone on Earth was forced into interracial marriage and have as many people as possible. ‘children, at the Harrison Bergeron. The intuition is that with the passage of several generations, race as we know it (as a visible distinguishing characteristic) would have largely ceased to exist and therefore would have importance as a public policy issue. (which is why rising rates of mixed marriages might present our best hope of making the race issue go away, or at least drastically changing the way we approach it).

In short, what the left sees as fluid (gender) is actually immutable and what it sees as immutable (race) is actually fluid. For the left, gender is interchangeable and therefore irrelevant, race fixed and determining.

This confusion becomes particularly visible and controversial when the issue becomes transgender women participating in women’s sports, including in places like the Olympics.

Perhaps the relevant observation here is that such controversies only seem to involve men who have become women wanting to compete with women and never women who have become men wanting to compete with men – this is useful because of the extent to which this reveals how competitive advantage works so often for the former and so rarely for the latter; hence the completely justified allegations of injustice towards female athletes.

On this subject, the political scientist of the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson, notes that “the best way to solve this problem is to take a step back and ask yourself: is there a compelling reason to organize competitions? separate for men and women in that particular sport? … If the answer is “Yes, there are good reasons in this particular sport”, then the same justification answers the question: “Should trans women compete against other women in this sport?” “”

In other words, “if there are good reasons for having separate competitions, then transgender women should not compete with other women. “

To answer this question differently is to campaign effectively for the elimination of women’s sports.

All this to say that being sensitive to those who suffer from gender dysphoria does not require a broader suspension of reality, defined as accepting the importance of biology and the longstanding differences between men and women that resulting.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, earned his doctorate. in Political Science from the University of Illinois.