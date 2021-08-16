How Arabic Calligraphy Finds Its Way into the UAE Fashion Industry

Arabic calligraphy may be predominant on book covers and gallery walls, but this centuries-old art form is becoming increasingly popular among clothing and accessory enthusiasts.

Many local brands weave calligraphic strokes into everything from streetwear to trendy dresses.

What’s in a word?

Head to the recently opened That Concept Store in the Dubai Mall of the Emirates, and you’ll see an assortment of remarkable Plexiglas pouches on display. Some feature the keffiyeh scarf print, while others feature the word love in the art of bold Arabic calligraphy that has always attracted Palestinian designer Meera Toukan.

I believe that words written in calligraphy have a powerful meaning, and the way they are written makes them even more appealing and brings me closer to my roots, says Toukan, who launched his eponymous brand in 2014.

Its art and its heritage. I love how traditional it is, but it is versatile and can easily be used to make it more suitable for the modern consumer.

Toukan also imprints words such as peace and freedom on his claws.

The reason I stick to these three pillars is that I always want freedom, peace and love in all its forms, in the Middle East and around the world, Toukan says. The National.

I wanted to bring to life the vision of designing minimalist prayer clothes that will leave us in clarity and comfort. Nawal Masri, Founder, Exhale

Arabic words for peace, patience and truth also decorate the dresses of Canava, a brand of Nisreen Krimed. Her fabrics, which are handcrafted in Dubai, feature muslins covered with calligraphy overlaid on newspaper prints and maps of Damascus and Jerusalem.

She says the words she chooses reflect timeless virtues and experiments with their scale and placement.

The abstraction of images into words also makes sense in the form itself, says Krimed, whose passion for designing and manipulating clothing was sparked as a child, watching her mother and sisters sew clothes. clothes.

Superimposed meanings and messages

While some designers are experimenting with layering fabrics, others are pondering the layered meanings of Arabic words. Nawal Masri is the founder of streetwear label Exhale, which collaborates with artists, most recently Arab calligrapher Qasim Arif.

The clothes you own represent you … and affect your mood, attitude and psychological state Nawal Masri, Founder, Exhale

Words from a Quranic verse fill the sketched silhouette of praying hands, which is featured on the back of a hooded prayer blanket from the collaboration.

The praying hands in Arabic calligraphy act like your wings to ascend higher, explains Masri. I wanted to bring to life the vision of designing breathable and minimalistic prayer clothes that will leave us in clarity and comfort during prayer, to present ourselves to Allah with beauty, not in a materialistic way, but with a soul.

Exhale illustrates Arabic phrases in various typographical themes, often related to current events. A collaboration with calligrapher Diaa Allam, for example, is an ode to the Emirates Mars mission, and features the words nothing is impossible in Arabic.

A celebration of diversity and unity

These designers believe that Arabic calligraphy can be an inspiring and unifying art form, as well as an intimate reflection of cultural beliefs and roots.

The use of language in my designs is how I stay true to my heart, Masri says. The clothes you own end up representing you, and what we choose to represent to us affects our mood, attitude, confidence, performance, and psychological state.

I want to create fashion pieces that resonate with this generation, but also showcase our rich heritage to the world Meera Toukan, designer of handbags

Perhaps this is why Arabic calligraphy is all the rage, not only in the Middle East but also in the West, where brands such as Zidouri (which features Arabic embroidery on streetwear and jewelry) are flourishing. Arabs and Muslims in these areas are often marginalized communities, but wearing clothing adorned with calligraphy can be a sartorial statement of pride and political or religious allegiance.

Which makes [the language] Even more beautiful are the dialects and accents used in different countries yet we all write it the same way, and that’s what unites us, says Toukan.

Many Arab millennials classify themselves as children of the third culture; it makes our generation interesting. I want to create fashion pieces that resonate with this generation, but also present our rich heritage to the world.

Fashion is often political, and in a world where young fashion enthusiasts imbue their style with emblems of culture, heritage and faith, Arabic calligraphy makes a fashionable but also touching statement.

Everything has an impact if it connects with its audience, says Emirati fashion designer Fatma Al Mulla, known for her bold, graphic dresses, kaftans and accessories, often stamped with ironic Arabic phrases.

The beautiful language has words with such deep meanings that in some cases they cannot be translated, they are rooted not only among Arabs but also among Muslims around the world.

Custom pieces for a personal touch

Al Mullas’ new designs merge his Arabian pop culture aesthetic with decadent calligraphy.

Being a brand born in Dubai, I am obliged to have the language printed in my designs, she says. Her clients can personalize their dresses with dazzling oversized letters or initials, making them conversation starters.

Embroidered letters are labor intensive, typically three to 10 hours, depending on the size the customer ordered, she says. They are padded, fabric is added for support, and then the beading begins. The colors of the pearls are also fully customizable to the customer.

Personalization is proving to be a popular service, given the power of words; Toukan also personalizes its Plexiglas pouches with Arabic and English letters.

The universal appeal of language

While Arabic calligraphy can naturally resonate with speakers of the language, all designers say they are happy to see their work attracting non-Arabic clients as well.

Masri believes that calligraphy, being a statement on its own, magnetizes those who meet it, whether or not they can read it, while Toukan describes it as catchy and intriguing to non-Arabs. It leaves the consumer eager to learn more about culture, standards and heritage.

Krimed echoes Masri when she says that Arabic, in its tangible and calligraphic form, offers a dose of authentic and accessible culture to non-Arab consumers, concluding that the aesthetic of calligraphy allows it to be one easiest ways to immerse yourself in a cultural experience, even if you don’t read or speak the language.

Updated: Aug 16, 2021, 10:09 am

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)

Results WATER (S. Tagliabue 90 + 1 ‘) 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48 ‘, 86’)