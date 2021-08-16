Blue, gray or beige, Biden’s dresses to himself, not always in drab DC sartorial uniform – Maryland Matters

When President Barack Obama wore a beige suit in the summer of 2014, it was despised for days as the biggest wardrobe malfunction since Janet Jackson’s support system collapsed in front of millions of viewers. at halftime of the Super Bowl a decade earlier.

The mole trope has been the most scandalous event of Obama’s eight years in office.

When President Joe Biden recently wore a tan suit, the event received a commendation of around two minutes, and that only as a reminder that Obama appeared in the traditional summer staple when Biden was his understudy. .

Biden usurped the occasion by draping himself in tan during Obama’s 60th birthday week, carefully ventilated for a casual look, but are three buttons a trend or a throwback?

Republicans have said a word. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) was spotted wearing a beige suit, a serious violation of the austere Capital Hills dress code and nothing less than a betrayal of Republican monochromatic monotony.

Between their two presidencies, the man in the middle, Donald Trump, seemed to have only one suit and one tie in the closet of the White House the suit of a regulatory dark blue, and the tie, truck red. firefighters. Trump has always looked more padded than dressed.

The difference between yesterday and today? Rush Limbaugh, the bombastic blast of conservative orthodoxy, is gone, and in that rigid rulebook, Obama couldn’t make any rights (ha, ha), mainly because of his color and, incidentally, his affiliation with a left.

So when Obama’s legacy (or obituary) is written, if the hustle and bustle and fury of the Right is a definite windsock, it won’t suggest that the world was going to hell around him, but that ‘he had the awkwardness of wearing a tan (khaki) suit, trendy side-vented but slightly loosely draped over his taut frame, in a city where the wardrobe palette evenly comes in two accepted flavors, blue and gray, with subtle chromatic gradations among the preferred samples.

The color chart is followed so rigidly and almost uninterruptedly as if enforced by a heavenly dress code administrator. That Obama is still being laughed at from head to toe for a wardrobe choice is a parable of our manic times.

Same as Joe Biden.

The mighty look that originated in dusty Washington is so 1980s. Those ubiquitous but tasteless yellow and red ties that dressed the city’s mustard makers and their imitators are now in consignment stores (or attics), offering moth feasts, as well as Armani costumes, earthy Al Gores misadventures and garish throws that characterize the era following the golden age of polyester.

Washington is a city that floats on its own gas. It is a business city whose only product is the business itself. Stripped of its monuments, statues and buildings and expensive restaurants for the seven-figure pin-stripers, Washington is no different from Detroit, Wilmington, or any single-product village. They make cars and chemicals. Washington is fabricated. The capital of nations is the source of its own momentum.

Here is a man, Obama, then the most powerful in the world, whose every movement and bodily function was programmed to the second, who once said to a Vanity Show interviewer that he generally adheres to the blue-gray rule in Washington, as it relieves him every day of having to make wardrobe decisions when other pressing matters require his attention. Talk about I think so I am.

Biden, in his wardrobe, seems more fashionable. He is often without a tie, often appears in khaki wing Steve Kornacki, and the standard blue blazer is his default ready-to-wear garment, universally accepted dressy or casual. Even these outfits seem overloaded in an era of newly standardized sneakers and loose sportswear to sweat the pandemic.

But dare to be different. Those same mornings, when Obama and Biden approached their closets where there were undoubtedly suits of various shades and patterns in pin and chalk stripes, blue and gray, plain wool suits in navy blue and charcoal, suits in Glen checks, gabardine suits, stud heads, flannels, maybe even a tweed herringbone number to give a country touch to the weekends. And at the end of the suits are two navy blue blazers, one single-breasted, the other double. They chose the tan.

On the other side of the world, Vladimir Putin would be wrapped in the requisite muted gray commander-in-chief with an equally colorless sturdy tie, as he thumbed his nose at the West while his nonexistent tanks and anonymous troops were pushing further into Eastern Europe on a dizzying surge of nationalist fervor and aggression.

Consider the wardrobe factor: Putin’s poll ratings are consistently above 80 percent; The Obamas and Bidens were, and are, generally stuck in the mid-1940s. Color is contagious.

Equally colorless and old-fashioned Kim Jung Un usually appears in black, in what looks like a terribly old-fashioned Nehru jacket left behind by their brief appearance as wardrobe mistakes in the 1960s. with a bandage on his head as he rocked his rockets against the imperialist United States but well shod.

In the hills and sand dunes of Afghanistan, the Taliban continue their mockery of America and its takeover of territorial capitals with a demonstration of efficiency and fanaticism never before seen, while Biden is immersed in the attempt of convincing Republican governors that the Delta variant is for real and trying to formulate a coherent strategy for dealing with wars both at home and abroad.

For the conservative screaming banshees, you’d think Biden should spend more time deciding which costume to wear. Taliban fanatics are usually dressed in khaki and black. So just put the tanned suit away when chatting about Afghanistan.

When Biden made remarks to the White House about job growth in July by wearing the tanned suit earlier this month, the choice of outfit went viral. The color of the suit received almost as much attention, or distraction, as the real news today that the United States created 943,000 jobs in July and unemployment fell to 5.4%. Excuse the naivety, but it looked more like news than the color of a costume.

There is an enduring fable that tan or khaki suits are reserved for weekends in the Hamptons, the yacht pool, or the country club at a barbecue party, a preppy staple that Tucker Carlson could wear for dinner with dictator Viktor Orban in a bistro in Budapest. But Carlson would probably go for the less desirable poplin version over the sleek wool.

Yet many presidents dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower have worn tans with great effect and poise Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W. Bush.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, as many photographs show, preferred white. Reagan, of course, could have appeared dressed like an American Ninja Warrior actor and star watchers would have applauded the Emperor’s new clothes.

Dressed in tan (or white), Roosevelt got us through the Great Depression and WWII, Eisenhower delivered us from D-Day and the Korean War, Bush Sr. knew enough to limit the Gulf War and Clinton presided over eight years of prosperity and growth.

Until Bush Junior, tanned suits were a charm. But Obama had a different problem. Maybe that’s because a tanned suit looks too good on a tall black man. Whites may well be envious.

According to renowned menswear expert and dandy, Alan Flusser, in his essential book, Clothes and Man, the tan suit is the perfect summer toast. (Beige wool) makes an invaluable contribution to a summer wardrobe, as its neutral color allows for unlimited variation in summer colors and patterns.

And Joseph Abboud, the brand designer who made many of Obama’s bespoke suits while he was creative director of menswear maker Hart Schaffner Marx, may have been speaking to the Washington-like male population. when he said: I applaud him for wearing a tan. suit. You don’t want to look the same every day of your life. It’s boring as hell.

Back to reality. Biden returned to the usual tones of diplomatic restraint for follow-up meetings and appearances. He alternately chooses blue and gray.

Bidens tailor, he looks at Brooks Brothers, whose bespoke pieces are high end at the moment. On this celebratory day, he was able to boast of a recovering economy and Senate support for a momentary bipartisan New Deal mini-bill to rebuild the infrastructure that unites the nation. I can’t argue with this, so chat about the costume.

A man in all worlds new fashion planted who has a mint of phrases in his brain, Shakespeare wrote in Love lost work.

If clothes make the man, to quote Shakespeare again, Biden had better not put the tanned suit on the back burner until summer is over. Wear it again, Joe. Then the Republican robots will accuse you of wearing the same costume twice.