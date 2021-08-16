Native Hawaiian designers to showcase culture, heritage at fashion and art shows

Mahalo for his support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian-born designer Micah Kamohoalii is bringing Hawaii to New York Fashion Week. But famous artist kapa and kumu hula said he was not planning a typical fashion show. His presentation on Track 7 at Sony Hall on September 9 will be a cultural showcase, he said, featuring hula, kapa, song and song.

“I’m not trying to do New York,” said Kamohoalii, who launched her clothing line, Dezigns by Kamohoalii, in 2005. “I’m going to do Hawaii. That’s all I know.”

Kamohoalii said his goal is to educate people and present Hawaiian culture in the most authentic way. To do this, he has teamed up with lau hala weavers and plumassiers, whose work will be presented with Kamohoalii’s clothes.

He brings his cousin, award-winning singer Amy Hanaiali’i, to sing at her show and former Miss Hawaii Desiree Moana Cruz to sing. In addition, he chose seven dancers from his Halau Na Kipu’upu’u to perform hula kahiko and auana numbers with him during the opening and closing segments of his show, which will also include a video on Hawaii. and the story of the kapa. Even her models are a nod to Hawaii’s diversity: her sisters, mother, cousins ​​and aunts, including Nita Pilago of Wahine Toa Designs, are among the 20 women who will walk the catwalk.

Kumu Barbara Watanabe is one of the lau hala weavers whose hats will be featured in the Kamohoalii parade. Watanabe, a student of lau hala masters Josephine Fergerstrom, Ed Kaneko and Jim Skibby, has been weaving for 12 years and has known Kamohoalii for many years. Her hats and other lau hala pieces have never been shown on such a large scale, she said, but are mostly shown at the Donkey Mill Art Center in Holualoa, at hula halau shows and others. local events.

“I am very honored that he takes my hats and other products made here locally (by other artisans) and shares them with the world,” Watanabe said. “It’s just amazing.”

And Kamohoalii isn’t the only designer from Hawaii to gain national and international acclaim. Three other native Hawaiian designers – Manaola Yap, Kini Zamora and Kehaulani Nielson – will feature in REDValentino’s special collection next month. They will each create a textile pattern that will be included in REDValentino’s ready-to-wear collection which will debut at the Chelsea in Bloom Festival in London. Their creations will also be sold in the REDValentino store at Ala Moana Center and online.

The partnership with these three native Hawaiian designers grew out of REDValentino’s controversial ulu motif, which was used in his Spring / Summer 2021 collection without acknowledging his Hawaiian origins. The motif was eventually removed after receiving hundreds of comments criticizing the company for cultural appropriation.

REDValentino contacted the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and then kumu hula Vicky Holt Takamine, who invited Yap, Zamora and Nielson to participate in a collaboration with the company.

“Our designs may be contemporary, but they follow a long and rich cultural tradition held by our kupuna of integrating our observations of our surroundings, our spirituality and our mo’olelo (history) into our artistic expressions,” Nielson said. from Kahulale’a. in a report. “The ability to share this aspect of culture with the world is very exciting. “

Kamohoalii said he felt the same. Although he was initially not going to attend New York Fashion Week when he received the invitation from the producers, he said he called them back and decided to give it a go. It’s not because his dream is to present in New York, he says, but for the opportunities it could offer to future Hawaiian or Hawaiian designers.

Coming from a family of Kapa artists, Kamohoalii said his designs represent his culture and genealogy, and he hopes the rest of the world will see him through his show.

“There are so many deep connections in our clothes. I wear these clothes because they are like spiritual totems, ”said Kamohoalii, who lives on the Waimea Hawaiian Homestead with his family and works as a cultural consultant on the island of Hawaii. “We are a living, flourishing and breathing culture. I really wanted to show the excellence of our culture and show the authenticity and why Hawaiians are the way they are and why we have the aloha spirit.

For more information and to donate to help Kamohoalii raise $ 60,000 for her team of 30 to attend Fashion Week, visit dbkhawaii.com.

