School year begins at St. Johns Co.: masks optional, new dress code





COVID-19 protocols are less strict this year compared to last year, however, not all parents are happy with this.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida It’s a big day for families in St. Johns County as the kids return to school on Monday. From COVID-19 safety protocols to the school dress code, there are a lot of changes this year. Many more students are returning to school this year because distance education is no longer available. Distance learning was when teachers taught in person and online at the same time. According to the district, St. Johns Virtual School had 1,131 students last year, but this year has 682. This year in the St. Johns County School District: No more need for masks

No more daily temperature checks

No more mandatory desktop shields Compared to last school year, when COVID-19 affected fewer children, there were more stringent protocols. The first day of school was pushed back three weeks, masks were required most of the time, and desks had shields. RELATED: Here is a list of back to school plans for 2021-2022, county by county. This year there is still plenty of hand sanitizer in schools, hand washing is encouraged and surfaces will be sanitized. There are still isolation spaces for students with symptoms of COVID-19. Sporting events will be capped at 75% of their capacity or 1,500 people in stadiums. When children get off the school bus, the district provides more supervision to maintain social distancing. At meals, the district says there will also be social distancing and “alternative seats.” Extracurricular activities will follow specific protocols for each activity and the district encourages parents to contact their coach or principal. the COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated daily from Monday. Parents, doctors and school staff continue to push for a mask warrant. Carley Noble brought her third grader Pace to a rally at the last school board meeting before the start of the school year. “Trying to keep my child alive and safe,” Noble said. “It takes a village and we are part of that village and we are doing our part and everyone has to do their part as well to keep the next generation of leaders alive, safe and healthy.” Almost 5,000 people signed a online petition in support of a mask warrant. RELATED: St. Johns County School Board unanimously votes to approve new dress code policy New this year is a dress code policy update after the district made international headlines when more than 80 Bartram Trail High School students found their yearbook photos edited to cover their chest. The dress code no longer separates policies for boys and girls and now requires shorts, skirts and dresses to be mid-thigh. “There is progress,” said Stephanie Fabre, mother of Riley O’Keefe, whose yearbook photo has been retouched. “The fact that we’re where we are is progress. I think it’s not as much as we would have liked to see. It’s really about making these girls feel safe and comfortable. to go back to school. “ There will also be more students in school this year; last year, three in ten students did not attend school in person. RELATED: Duval schools report 82 cases of COVID-19 for the first week of school

