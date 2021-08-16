Dare to enter the fashion world #Bamarush – Sourcing Journal

It’s peak summer during a pandemic, which means that like all older millennials who either don’t have the energy to socialize or just forgot how, I spent my weekend happily sitting next door. air conditioning, ordering mozzarella sticks and wasting time in the latest TikTok craze, #bamarush.

The viral hashtag, which has 221.4 million views and has counted since Sunday night, opens a portal to the world of Southern Sorority recruiting and Pan-Hellenic society at the University of Alabama, where August 7-14 , over 2,000 women came together to take part in the rush process. There, the hopefuls, mostly freshmen, got their first glimpse into the formalities of Greek life and, in TikTok’s time, documented their individual #OOTDs along the way.

The posts reveal a rare and real insight into traditionally secret social organizations and the personalities who wish to be a part of them. Equally intriguing is the level of dedication outsiders have for #bamarush, however. Some #bamarush watchers have started keeping spreadsheets to track which sorority each “rush girl” receives an offer from. Others are posting weather updates from Tuscaloosa because God damn if women have to move from Tutwiler, the dorm where many live, to the McMansions on Sorority Row in their Dolce Vita Paily square heels.

While #bamarush is pure gold for hate-watchers (their mispronunciation of “Chanel” may draw the wrath of fashionistas), a few girls in a hurry, including Makayla aka @whatwouldjimmybuffettdo and Emma aka @ dollypartonwannabe02, have garnered a Support fan base by rooting them on.

If I were a betting woman I would say the executives at Netflix and MTV are taking note, not to mention the merchandise planners at Spirit Halloween.

But if you had told me last year – in a summer that flooded our social media feeds with bold examples of activism to end systemic racism – that in 2021, videos chronicling the highs , the stockings and fashion of most white women with blonde hair and big dreams trying to join predominantly white sororities in a historically white institution would be a trend, I would have said, “read the play.” It’s even more mind-boggling when you realize that the hashtag is tied to a Greek life system that formally ordered sororities to disintegrate as recently as 2013.

Nonetheless, here we are 16 months into a cruel pandemic that has teased us with a few optimistic weeks of semi-normalcy to turn back the clock with zero capacity hospitals and impending restrictions. But just in time, TikTok gave us another escape route and a pandemic aesthetic to dissect and unbox: #bamarush.

The #bamarush starter pack

If there’s any doubt that fashion is central to Rush Week, just check out the Alabama Panhellenic Association website. An entire section is devoted to what to wear for recruiting, with a strong emphasis on “prettier” dresses, heels and wedges. The #bamarush look is unique, however, in that it is not influenced by Gen Z ‘it’ items like tennis skirts, mini handbags or coordinating sets, and does not fit together. absolutely not worry about looking chic.

It’s no surprise that videos, like fashion, are also stereotypical. Each PNM – the Greek jargon for “potential new member” – stands in front of the camera in her dormitory and indicates which stage of the peak week she is dressing for. For example, the first day of fellowship calls for a robe and heels, while the first day of philanthropy, a time when sororities talk about how they give back to the community and perform “door dances” (Google, the words to describe it does exist), calls for a more casual dress code.

Casual looks include FP Movement by Free People nylon shorts with a wide waistband, ruffled ruffle mini skirts or scallop hem shorts that pair with one of the many rush-themed t-shirts provided. by the Alabama Pan-Hellenic Executive Council upon convening.

The dresses are mostly white, pink and solid blue, though some continue the ultra-feminine romantic vibe of LoveShackFancy, which can be the gold standard of #bamarush formal wear. Day dress silhouettes nod to last year’s nap dress trend with puffed sleeves and stretch smocked bodices, but most are body-hugging with details like cascading ruffles or only one strap. The strapless ruffle bustier dresses and rompers from Formal Affair are popular.

Dolce Vita braided strap heels, Steve Madden block heel sandals, Golden Goose glitter sneakers, Gianni Bini wrap heels and colorful Hoka One One shoes are among the staples of the #bamarush shoe.

PNMs also carry ‘rush bags’ which are often neoprene printed bags of preneLOVE filled with touch-up essentials like mints (gum is not allowed), makeup, deodorant, masks and a towel to sit on while they wait outside homes for their appointments. Some pack a pair of Birkenstocks to swap after their face-to-face meetings are over.

Other key accessories range from chandelier earrings, Shein rings and Longchamp bags to heaps of Kendra Scott jewelry.

Scott, who ranked No.47 on the Forbes 2020 list of self-taught women in the United States and resigned as CEO of his eponymous company earlier this year, responded to the flood of #bamarush cries with his own TikTok video. “I’m absolutely obsessed with all of your amazing looks… can’t wait to see what the next college will be,” she said.

Bargain for local businesses

Along with brands, PNMs name where they bought parts of their OOTD, referring to a pair of sandals like TJ Maxx or a necklace like Francesca.

The name “Lulu’s” is mentioned frequently, although in the case of athletic shorts it is not clear whether they mean Lululemon or Lulus, the online women’s fashion store. It is less ambiguous when they designate a dress. Lulus, the e-commerce store, offers 544 styles in its “Sorority Rush Dress” edition.

On the website, Lulus says, “You may have found the perfect chapter, but are you still looking for a dress that will make you stand out from the crowd? Look no further than our curated collection of trendy, stylish and (most importantly) cute Sorority Recruiting Dresses, Running Dresses and Initiation Dresses at Lulus! Whether you are trying to make the best impression with our light and flowy mini and midi dresses or finding the perfect dresses to match your big or little one, we have the best selection of affordable white sorority dresses and colorful dresses to choose from. choose… So take a break from the stress, because Lulus helps you show how amazing you really are! You got that, my girl!

The focus on #bamarush is having a halo effect on local businesses like Pants Store, the family-owned retailer located just 4 minutes from the university. Founded in 1950 primarily as a pants retailer, the company has grown into a five-store chain in Alabama with a strong online segment offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and gifts for men, women, and children.

Michael Gee, who co-owns the business with his brother John, said the student body has always been a big key to the Tuscaloosa store’s success, but “this is really the time when they shop for the rush.”

This year, however, has turned out to be different from the rest thanks to its new fandom TikTok. “It was crazy. They are absolutely zonkers, ”Gee said. “We have seen a 400% increase in the past two weeks in our website traffic. In addition, the store gained 10,000 followers on TikTok in one week and partnered with Makayla aka @whatwouldjimmybuffettdo to promote gift ideas to its 109.7,000 followers. Not too bad for an account that was launched four months ago on the recommendation of Gee’s 14-year-old daughter. “All of a sudden it’s like all the hard work paid off immediately,” he said.

While the peak week of 2021 is reduced from pre-pandemic times, the fact that more in-person events were on the schedule this year was a welcome change after 2020, when the rush was mostly on Zoom. Dressing from head to toe is back. Women’s dresses, skirts and sneakers are among the current bestsellers at Pants Store. “They dress up. They try to get out of their loungewear and [back to] look chic again, ”Gee said.

While Gee is eager to “ride the wave” and continue to work with students as store ambassadors, her new TikTok glow doesn’t deny the fact that Pants Store is focused on what its customers want. While retailers large and small have lost their point of differentiation in trying to offer everything to everyone, Pants Store offers all the essentials of Greek and student life, including printed coolers, Hydro bottles. Flask and Vici patches that help fight hangovers.

“There is no doubt that there were freshman girls on this campus who saw TikTok and were [swayed] to come see us in our store, ”said Gee. “Business has exploded in the past, you know, 7-10 days. And we feel like once these freshman girls walk into our store, we’ve had them for four years.

#bamagameday

If TikTok users have been wowed by PNM’s urgent OOTDs, wait until they start posting their looks for the football season. Don’t expect team sweatshirts and loose jeans. This is the South, after all.

“Game day is huge,” said Gee. “These girls flock on a Thursday and Friday for an outfit for the weekend.”

Pants Store serves this occasion by offering a variety of transparent handbags with trendy shoulder strap shapes that meet the safety requirements of the Bryant-Denny Stadium, the home ground of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, as well as a wide range. fun and flirty tops. , skirts and dresses for pre- and post-game festivities.

“They dress, they show off, they always do their OOTD,” he said. “And we think that’s going to push through game day this fall.”