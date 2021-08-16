Tallink leaves onshore fashion retail to focus on core maritime business





Tallink Group sold its fashion retail business and left the majority of its onshore retail business to focus on its core maritime business. The company held franchise rights for five fashion brands and operated eight retail stores on land under its jurisdiction. Baltic Retail company that was formed in 2018 with the aim of expanding an onshore retail presence. After the Covid-19 pandemic slows down and the pressure on core business interests, Tallink’s bosses say they have decided to focus immediately on maritime and shipboard operations. The onshore fashion retail business was sold to Talwest Group, as well as the franchise rights for SuperDry, United Colors of Benetton, Jack & Jones, Esprit and Real fashion. Head of Tallink Duty Free, Aimar Prnasaid: Baltic Retail and the expansion into the land-based fashion retail market made perfect sense a few years ago, before the pandemic and building on our decades of travel experience and on-board fashion retail. We have in-depth knowledge, strong partnerships with global brands, and great ideas and plans for growth and expansion ashore before the pandemic. However, right now we need to readjust our plans and refocus. Our goals are currently firmly set on securing and strengthening our core business and onboard operations, as well as growing and expanding our online retail presence. In today’s world and new shopping habits where the Internet has become dominant, this is where our energy and efforts need to be directed in the short and medium term. The Tallink Group will continue to operate smaller shore-based travel retail outlets in Port of Tallinn and the Tallink Express old-fashioned staple shop Balti jam waiting pavilion of the station. The company is also continuing to deploy the Burger King franchise in the Baltic States.

