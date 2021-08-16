These retailers require office workers to be vaccinated





As Covid passports and proof of vaccinations and negative tests become criteria for attending events and traveling, they are also becoming mandatory for some of America’s largest retailers. For a small but growing sector of companies, vaccinations for its employees are mandatory, repeating a controversial requirement of jabs for jobs. At TJX Companies Inc., the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, all U.S. and regional employees must be fully immunized by November 1. In a statement, a spokesperson said: We believe the current protocols that we have in place in our stores and distribution centers are working well at this time. With the reopening of our offices for the first time in over 18 months, we felt that this extra step was important to take. At Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, a planned reopening of its offices in September makes vaccinations mandatory for returning employees. According to the New York Times, Saks employs around 500 people in its Brookfield Place office in Manhattan’s financial district. Marc Metrick, chief executive of Saks, told the outlet: New York is a city that is built and exists around density, and when there’s no one here it’s not a great place, said Mr. Metrick, who lives on the Upper West Side. The workforce will bring back the day trippers, and the day trippers and the workforce will bring back the tourists. It’s about making people feel good when they come to New York. Jabs for jobs Sportswear giant Under Armor is giving its employees until the end of the year to get vaccinated. The company is expected to reopen its campus in January 2022, requiring all returning employees to be fully vaccinated. Its retail and distribution workers are not required to do so, but will be required to wear masks at work. The health, safety and well-being of our teammates and their families is our top priority, Tchernavia Rocker, administrative manager and head of Under Armors, said in a statement. We want to provide our teammates with a safe work environment and, right now, we believe that getting vaccinated is the way to keep our team healthy and safe. Walmart also imposes vaccines on its office workers. We continue to monitor with deep concern the evolution of the pandemic and the spread of the variants, particularly the delta variant, said Donna Morris, Walmarts’ human resources manager, in a note issued to staff. We know that vaccinations are our key to driving change. We urge you to get vaccinated and hope that more of you get vaccinated. In the UK, office workers are not required to be vaccinated and companies can set their own Covid-19 regulations. The UK government has previously hinted that vaccination passports may be needed for shoppers to enter some stores later this year.

