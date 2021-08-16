Invite viewers into the fashion world

Tim and Heidi … Congratulations! You make the cut.

Project track fansHave you missed Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn? Well fear not they have a new one show, and the second season premiered July 16 on Amazon Prime. It’s another reality TV design show, but with a decidedly different feel. If you have ever found the dramatic attitudes and absurd delays on Project Track distracting from current fashion, this show is for you.

Manufacturing the To cut is a design contest on Amazon Prime. Entrants are designers from around the world competing for a million dollar prize that will go to their business to become the next global fashion brand. The winner also has the opportunity to produce a collection for sale on Amazon in the Manufacturing the To cut shop. In each episode, designers face a challenge, which ends with a parade showcasing their work. The challenges relate to clothing design, of course, but also the business acumen of the designers and their ability to represent their brands.

While there is an overall winner, contestants who complete challenges along the way also have the chance to sell their winning looks in the Manufacturing the To cut shop. So what’s there to love about this show?

(Almost) pure fashion appreciation

For fashion fans around the world, this is a great show to watch, even if you don’t always agree with the judges’ rulings. Compared to Project Track, the producers have removed some of the arbitrary restrictions put in place simply to create panic among competitors. For example, absurd limits are not imposed on everything. Designers have unlimited access to materials, so they don’t have to rush madly into a fabric store on a budget, and the materials themselves aren’t a source of drama later on.

In addition, Heidi doesn’t constantly give them new tasks. Designers are allowed to stay in the studio for as long as they want, and they can also donate some of their pieces to the seamstresses to ease time constraints, which is apparently a more accurate representation of how things work. in the fashion world, anyway. The weather is still often tight, but no one has to try and pin things to their models just before they hit the runway. The result is that viewers can focus more on the art of clothing and also get a better idea of ​​how designers actually work.

If you’re worried that nothing exciting or unexpected will happen on the show, Season 2 gave us just a hint of drama that’s reminiscent of Project track with a mind-blowing face-to-face and double elimination. Look for other cases that leave the audience guessing which designers aren’t making the cut.



Courtesy of TV Blackbox (Facebook)

Excellent cast and setting

While the first season of Make the cut was filmed before COVID, this season producers had to get creative. Instead of constantly traveling around the world like they did in Season 1, the contestants stayed at a jaw-dropping ranch in Malibu. Even though they weren’t going anywhere else, the setting was far from drab; spectators could feast on a picturesque and serene retreat brimming with natural beauty.

The cast was also exemplary in its inclusiveness and diversity. The designers represented a wide range of design horizons and styles, from trendy to cerebral, allowing us to consider our own definitions of what fashion really means as an art form. The judges in particular have been excellent this season. Tim gunn is nourishing and insightful as always. Heidi klum is a keen seeker of what’s hot and going as always, and role model Winnie Harlow brings warmth and insight, but audiences will especially appreciate the fresh and open-minded perspective of Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino.

Sometimes I would have liked to hear more criticism from the judges to better understand how they arrived at their decisions, but overall their tone is constructive and they are very respectful to the designers.

A window on the fashion world

Make the cutthe objectives of are different from those of Project track. The show is genuinely looking for designers ready to launch the next global fashion brand, including all business aspects. For this reason, the candidates are much more seasoned and most have already worked for a large brand or have experience in running their own stores. While designers still do much of the construction of their own garments, the show more mimics how established designers would work in real life.

Personally, I didn’t realize that designers often work so closely with seamstresses, rather than doing their own sewing, but show contestants are given this resource. We never meet the seamstresses until the finale, and sometimes they can become their own source of drama if they don’t sew a garment according to the designer’s plans, but they give a better insight into the world of styling.

Designers are also set to talk to fashion critics and Amazon representatives about their brands, demonstrating how a designer should engage in entrepreneurship and marketing as well.

Innovative public participation

How many times have you watched Project track and I was like, “I wish I could buy these clothes”? Well now you can when you watch Make the cut. Personally, I think the Make the cut The Amazon store was a gesture of genius that allows audiences to interact with the show in an unprecedented way. While luxury designer fashion can be prohibitively expensive for many people, the clothes sold in the store are quite accessible and give viewers a way to be a part of the art, to the point that I almost can’t believe how democratically the store has been set up. at the top.

Members of the public need to act quickly, but if not, key pieces can sell out quickly. Actually, I’m just going to leave a request here to bring back Gary’s denim jacket from episode 5. Please guys this is the only denim jacket I’ve ever loved. .

Courtesy of the Catskill Center (Facebook)

General thoughts

While I can’t say I was okay with all of the judges’ decisions (Team Gary forever!), I still look forward to season 3. I recommend this show to fashion fans, fans of fashion. design or just for those who love reality TV competitions. It’s not as bad as Project track, but you will find the show informative, and it will help foster an appreciation of fashion and art.

Have you seen Make the cut Season 2? Project track or Make the cut? Tell us in the comments which team you are on.