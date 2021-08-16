‘The White Lotus’ costume designer Alex Bovaird on Gen-Z and LA style

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since early July, HBO’s “The White Lotus” has dominated cultural conversation. From Jake Lacy as mamas boy, Shane Patton, to Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher, a She-eo in resort attire, to, of course, emotionally ravaged Jennifer Coolidges Tanya McQuoid, these characters have made their way into the world. trendy with memes, and more. But at Glossy Pop, we were wowed by the cool resident girls of the show, Sydney Sweeneys Olivia Mossbacher, and the friend she brought on vacation, Brittany OGradys Paula. Their style is a bit more grungy than other designer-clad vacationers at the White Lotus. This is thanks to costume designer Alex Bovaird, who created the costumes in record time – she only had two weeks to prepare, because the show was filmed in a Covid-19 bubble in Hawaii, where the cast and crew did not leave the complex for three months. We spoke to Bovaird, who previously worked on “American Honey” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” to bring the Gen Z look to life on vacation.

How did you start the process of creating looks for Olivia and Paula?

“What I love about costume design is creating the look based on [a character’s] state of mind: who are these people? “” Where do they shop? “” How do they present themselves? “” How much money do they spend on their clothes? “What are they trying to say with their outfits?”

These girls are cool girls, that’s what we meant. But they don’t look like the quintessential Mean Girls, at least in terms of dress and appearance. They are incredibly brutal, cynical and bitchy towards others. But they don’t dress like … princesses. And so I thought about where people this age do their shopping and definitely went to a lot of thrift stores and vintage stores because I feel like it’s kind of a choice with some people to go to thrift stores, to recycle and not to patronize too fast fashion. They might not be as obsessed with branding as other generations although they might just wink at a great designer, but it’s in a flashy, almost ironic way, like a Gucci t-shirt or a Balenciaga hat or something like that. They don’t wear this thing from head to toe.

It’s interesting, especially in contrast to the story around the $ 75,000 bracelets worn by Olivia’s mother, Nicole. How did you establish the contrast between Olivia and Nicole, and also, between Olivia and Paula?

“I tried to dress Olivia and Paula pretty similar in that they are best friends, they go to the same college. We tend to be tribal in the way we dress. So in the beginning there are times when we intentionally paired them up. They both wear stripes, for example, the first time they go to the pool. Were trying to show that they are the same … but then they start to diverge as it becomes a little more obvious that Olivia is of a higher class and Paula is a little out of this world, so we tried to try to tell this story a bit with their clothes. Paula has a darker sort of palette. She becomes a little more sullen, she begins to exert less effort, wearing looser and more boyish clothes. While Olivia, you can tell she somehow dresses for dinner just like her mom. And there was a deliberate arc with her clothes to push her a little deeper into Connie Britton’s palette. [as Nicole] and style and keep Paula darker.

I’ve seen a lot of discussion online about Olivia’s floral swimsuit with the cutout and if it was from Shein where did you find that?

“While I love Shein for the fast fashion, this is the original – it’s from Frankie’s bikinis. They do crazy, really cute stuff. Paula also carries something by them. I had to shop and buy a crazy amount of stuff before going to Hawaii. Olivia really rocks this one.

Did you do anything to try and tie their look specifically to Gen Z style?

“It’s funny, because other people have asked me, and I’m not sure because my goal was to dress them cool, and I don’t know if it’s changed so much since when I first got dressed. ‘dressed cool. But I would say there is a difference, in that I feel like people are a little more embarrassed about Instagram and social media, than they could be a bit more thoughtful about what they’re presenting, instead of just going with the herd. [cool] meant a lot of oversized t-shirts. The body-conscious look is out of fashion, these girls aren’t trying to show off their bodies. Sometimes I feel like these kids walk into a thrift store blindfolded and choose totally random things. In LA these days you’ll see people wearing, I don’t know, like a jacket that you would direct traffic in. But it’s deliberately random, and there’s an aesthetic that comes out of it.

At one point, Olivia wears Air Force Ones, which definitely still have a moment, was that intentional?

“Well, that was the thing with Olivia, I wanted to have a wetsuit. She can afford it, and I feel Gen Z always wants to wear the right sneaker. She also has Givenchy slides. She likes it. all thrift stores, but then she has her Givenchy slides, and that’s one thing – the expensive shoe and the really cheap clothes. Olivia has a bunch of expensive sneakers and Givenchy slides, and Paula wears the same pair of Birkenstocks in pretty much all the time Olivia has real jewelry and Paula doesn’t.

Do you have a favorite look for each character?

“I love the looks by the pool. I like their finish look. When we first meet them, they have t-shirts and sweatshirts that we made for them. One says Post Hope and the other says Bardo. And I think it’s a fun introduction for them. These are jokes about their general outlook.