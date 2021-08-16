Sustainable fashion brand BITE Studios

When it comes to sustainable fashion, it can be hard to know where to start. With an endless barrage of information, countless new and established brands to search for, and a mass of confusing terminology, it’s understandable that anyone can feel a little overwhelmed.

In light of this, each month we will be focusing on a brand that knows exactly what it means to be a lasting force for the good of fashion today. From debunking inaccuracies to advice for budding brands and advice for consumers on how to be greener for the planet, we’ve cut the noise so you don’t have to. This month we get to know BITE Studios, a sustainable brand specializing in wardrobe basics that take care of the planet.

Founded in 2016, the luxury women’s clothing brand is on a mission to create carefully designed and durable clothing. Each piece is created to stand the test of time and uses only carefully researched materials, the best natural organic fibers and recycled fabrics. It’s handcrafted fashion at its best, ensuring the perfect fit every time. BITE, which stands for By Independent Thinkers for Environmental progress, has remained true to its values ​​today and helps its customers shop more environmentally and better.

We caught up with CEO and brand co-founder William Lundgren to find out why focusing on commodities is the most important step in becoming more fashion conscious.

What makes a truly sustainable brand?

“Choose not to compromise. I think the most important thing we have learned on the road to sustainability is the investment of time in material selection. You have to work with suppliers who develop silk high quality organic, organic cotton, wool, organic linen, all organic essentially… A sustainable brand must make pieces designed to last.

Courtesy of BITE Studios

“Not only that, you also have to think about circularity. What happens at the end of life? There must be a plan in place for the clothes to continue. At BITE, we have a buy-back program where we will buy back an unwanted item from a customer for 20% of the original price, regardless of condition. This piece will either be archived or reused in another garment.

How to successfully run a sustainable business?

“We are very proud of the philosophy and the people behind the brand. We start researching and developing new materials early on, making sure to collect the information we need to assess whether or not they meet our materials guide. We take great pride in that 95 percent of every BITE garment is made from organic, recycled or low impact materials.

“At the heart of our heart are the basic principles of how we see the world, the element of fabrics, details, materials and construction carefully selected according to time, knowledge and beauty. in respect for nature and all living creatures connects an element that traditionally luxury fashion lacks.

Courtesy of BITE Studios

“Sustainability is central to our concerns, even in our packaging, which is made from paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which strives to take care of our forest and those who depend on it: by protecting plant and animal species, indigenous peoples and the safety of forestry workers. All our transport is also climate compensated. At this point, we are doing our best and are constantly looking for new progressive ways of working.

What do you think needs to change in the industry?

“How we source our labor and materials. Most of what is available does not meet the standards and quality that we as producers demand. When it comes to sustainability, there is no room for compromise and although cheaper alternatives currently exist, our climate is paying the price. We have a responsibility to speak up and set a new standard. “

Courtesy of BITE Studios

What is the industry doing right?

“When we started, sustainability was seen more as a separate entity that was difficult to interconnect with fashion. Today, material durability is a future goal for most brands and more and more people are buying according to their belief system. It’s wonderful and of course the only way to go. Consumers are now very aware of what they are putting in and on their bodies.

What do you want to achieve personally with your brand, in terms of sustainability?

“Sustainability was the key factor from the start because we thought the industry had to change, but also because we personally would never have created a label that doesn’t care about the environment at a time when it is. one of our most important crises to be solved collectively.

BITE studios

“Our brand mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to more sustainable consumption by creating a modern alternative to clothing consumption. We want to offer an alternative model to people who, like us, believe in the urgent need to fight against climate change and do not want to compromise when it comes to the clothes we wear. We are proud that retailers such as Net-A-Porter, Selfridges and Luisa Via Roma fully support our brand mission and our proposition. “

What advice would you give to those who wish to sustain their business?

“Start with the team. These are the people who will make or break your brand. If everyone shares the same values ​​from the start, that will be reflected in the choices you make together at the end. Take the first steps by talking with your suppliers to exchange materials for organic or recycled materials, it is an interesting approach to work together to improve your practices.

We received so much advice at the start and received a lot of support throughout, so I think we avoided a lot of mistakes by meeting many wonderful, generous people who believed in our vision. “

What’s the smallest change a consumer could make to become more eco-conscious?

“Take care of your clothes, mend pieces rather than throwing them away, buy better and wiser. That’s why at BITE we really focus on wardrobe basics that people will love and keep in their wardrobes. for years, as opposed to disposable fashion. “

What are the most common inaccurate sustainability “facts” that you see being promoted?

“There is always this preconceived idea with sustainability that it equates to poor quality, when in reality it is exactly the opposite. We use the highest quality organic silks, wool and cotton which have an incredible luxurious feel that synthetics cannot achieve. Why would you buy an oil-based synthetic garment that doesn’t breathe at all closest to your skin, when you can wear a luxurious organic garment with a completely different quality and airy feel? It represents a modern approach to design and the environment, a new optimistic path with amazing clothes that you will love forever. “

BITE studios

What should consumers watch out for when buying sustainably?

“Consumers should invest in timeless pieces that won’t go out of style after just one season. Clothes.”

What’s the biggest misconception about sustainable clothing?

“That durability and style don’t go hand in hand. BITE combines modern thinking and cutting-edge design. We want our customers to know that we don’t compromise with any material in terms of environmental and social aspects and that our entire collection will always be made from natural organic or recycled materials. The touch and feel of the natural organic materials against the body is truly luxurious. “

Recycled polyester midi skirt Courtesy Organic cotton jersey tank top

Who do you turn to when you feel confused about sustainability and need more details?

“To science and well-written expert reports. There is usually a lot of misinformation these days and so at BITE we stick to expert reports. We are constantly learning and developing as a brand and as a company. as a team and that is what continues to fuel our passion and remains our driving force behind why we do what we do. “